Bilirakis to host local office grand opening Jan. 17

BROOKSVILLE — The local office of U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis already is open if constituents wish to drop by and talk to his local staff.
The fully-staffed office is at 15 N. Main St., Suite B, in Brooksville and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding federal holidays.
“Anyone needing assistance is more than welcome to come to our office or to call us for help,” said Summer Blevins, Bilirakis’s deputy chief of staff, in an email. “Walk-ins are also welcome.”
There will a grand opening from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, said Justin Noe, director of outreach for the 12th District Republican. The congressman plans to be present that day at the office, Noe said.
Noe can be reached at 352-691-1231 or by email at Justin.noe@mail.house.gov.
Bilirakis’s congressional website is at https://bilirakis.house.gov/.
