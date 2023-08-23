Bilirakis to host behavioral health, veterans forums

On Tuesday, Aug. 29, U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis will be hosting a public forum for residents of Hernando, Citrus and Pasco counties to discuss behavioral health issues.
The congressman will provide a brief update on the work he is doing to fix the behavioral health system and local providers will share information about the services available in each county.
Participants will be encouraged to discuss their experiences and help identify ways Congress can help address any unmet needs that may exist.
It will be held at 3 p.m. at the SSG Michael Wayne Schafer Memorial VFW Post 10209, 14736 Edward R Noll Drive, Spring Hill. RSVP at 727-232-2921 or FL12.RSVP@mail.house.gov.
At 6 p.m. on the same day and in the same location, Bilirakis will host a town hall for veterans and their families from Hernando, Citrus and Pasco counties. During this public forum, Bilirakis will be joined by senior leaders from the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital.
Bilirakis recently was appointed to serve as veterans adviser to U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
“I’m committed to ensuring that all veterans receive the care and benefits they deserve,” Bilirakis said. “I look forward to hearing directly from my constituents and addressing any outstanding needs they may have.”
Veterans are encouraged to share their experiences with the VA and identify any gaps in services that may exist.
