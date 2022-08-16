WESLEY CHAPEL — U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis, a Republican from Palm Harbor, was back in his 12th district on Aug. 10 to talk about steps being taken in Washington to combat opioid addiction. The congressman, who represents all of Pasco and northern portions of Pinellas and Hillsborough counties, spoke at Advent Health Center Ice.
Here are highlights of what he said were Congress’ accomplishments:
• Securing $2 million in federal funding for increased access to substance use and mental health treatment in Pasco and Pinellas counties.
• An $800,000 project in Pasco to create a one-stop shop for accessing addiction treatment.
• Legislation that aims to protect the mental health of children and hold Big Tech companies who jeopardize children’s well-being for profit accountable for their behavior.
• The Restoring Hope for Mental Health and Well-Being Act, which expands and modifies programs, grants, and activities that focus on mental and behavioral health.
• The Stand Up Act recently signed into law, which requires training middle and high school students and staff on how to recognize signs that a student may be at risk for harming themselves or others, how to report concerns and how to get the student help they need immediately.
“Sadly, the epidemic of substance use disorder and addiction continue to have far-reaching consequences that touch every community, every demographic, and every single one of us,” Bilirakis said. “Tragically, despite us working on federal funding in recent years to tackle this issue, the problem is only getting worse.”
The congressman stated that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that over 107,000 Americans died of a drug overdose during the past year. He added that Florida led the nation with an alarming number of overdose deaths.
Bilirakis remembered the pill mill problem in Pasco County and Tampa Bay area that began in the 1990s. He said when the government stepped up and put a stop to the pill mills, law enforcement saw a surge in abuse and illegally trafficked street drugs. Currently, Bilirakis said, fentanyl overdose is the leading cause of death in the nation for individuals ages 18-45 years old.
“In 2021, the DEA seized enough fentanyl to provide a lethal dose to every American seven times over,” Bilirakis said. “It is up to 20 times more profitable than other street drugs. This leads criminal drug networks to increasingly mix it with other illicit drugs, powder, vape and pill form.”
Law enforcement officials are reporting what’s on the streets is being manufactured in India and China and coming across our southern borders.
Bilirakis shared the results of a roundtable discussion he hosted on mental health and substance abuse with federal and local law enforcement officials, health officials, behavioral health providers and emergency room physicians.
Law enforcement officials identified two distinct concerns: drug trafficking rings and illicit drug users. Instead of utilizing incarceration, Bilirakis said, the U.S. needs to expand available treatment options. Police are also seeing drugs being laced with fentanyl or other synthetic opioids. Officers told the congressman they need more resources to fight all the problems they’re facing for drug distribution and use. They also want congress to make an emergency Class 1 Scheduling order for fentanyl-related substances permanent.
Behavioral health professionals see barriers to accessing affordable health plans. There’s also an insurance gap for residential mental health care, making it difficult for those struggling with substance abuse disorder and addiction to have a stable place to receive treatment.
Emergency room physicians are overburdened, and workforce shortages created a barrier to giving people the help they need.
“These are the professionals in our community who are battling this epidemic every single day, and I believe we must look to them for guidance to find more effective solutions.”
