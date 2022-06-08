SPRING HILL — Since there has been a great deal of conflicting information and changes involving congressional districts in Florida over the past several weeks, Gus Bilirakis, who currently represents Florida’s 12th Congressional District in the U.S. Congress, is welcoming those Floridians who will be new to the district.
The newly formed 12th District will now encompass all of Citrus and Hernando counties. The majority of Pasco County, which has been in the 12th for the past decade, will also remain. Visit https://www.floridaredistricting.gov and click on the legislation to view an interactive map.
“Every 10 years the Florida Legislature redraws congressional districts for our state,” Bilirakis said. “Because of these recent changes, Hernando and Citrus residents will soon become part of Florida’s 12th Congressional District. Congressman Daniel Webster, who previously represented Hernando and Citrus counties, is now running for District 11. I welcome the opportunity to get to know my newest potential constituents, and will continue fighting for conservative solutions to the challenges facing our nation.”
