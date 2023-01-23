BROOKSVILLE — Hernando County’s new congressman got a warm welcome on Jan. 17.
A large and friendly crowd filled the office suite and the sidewalk outside the building to greet U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis, a Republican from Palm Harbor.
Several dignitaries were there, including Brooksville Mayor Blake Bell, Sheriff Al Nienhuis, a couple of county commissioners, a couple of school board members and volunteers on Bilirakis’s campaigns, ordinary citizens and those seeking assistance.
The congressman introduced several of his staff members in the Brooksville office, some of whom are from the Hernando County area, and said they are ready and eager to assist residents who need help with Social Security and other federal programs.
“We have a reputation of having great constituent service,” Bilirakis said. “We try to represent the people the way they should be represented, the way the founding fathers intended.”
Bilirakis said he supports veterans and noted that several of his staffers who work on veterans’ issues for constituents are themselves veterans of the U.S. military.
Call his local or Washington offices, he promised, and you’ll get the help you need.
Bilirakis had driven down from a similar event in Inverness, where he was formally opening his Citrus County district office. The district offices have been open for a while, but this was the grand opening.
He told attendees he wants the office to be open to people, and said he hopes their children will someday want to volunteer and serve in one of the offices.
After a blessing by Father John Lazarek, a Greek Orthodox priest from Christ the Savior in Spring Hill, Bilirakis told the crowd that he’s a conservative Republican and will stay true to his and their values.
He criticized the administration of President Joe Biden on several accounts, saying Biden isn’t focusing on the threat from the border, the threat from China and other issues of concern to citizens.
He said he made a trip to the border in late November and heard from a family who lost a son to fentanyl, which Bilirakis said is coming in through Mexico. The chemicals are from China, he said.
“That’s got to stop,” Bilirakis said. “That’s a weapon of mass destruction, as far as I’m concerned.”
As for China, he accused Biden of trying to take oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to sell to that country. According to Bloomberg.com, the U.S. House voted to bar the sale of oil from the reserve to China on a “bipartisan 331-97 vote,” but the Democratically-controlled Senate probably won’t take up the bill.
It’s selling oil to our adversary, Bilirakis said.
“Things have to change in this country; they really do,” he said.
Bilirakis said there’s nothing to worry about in the House, where Speaker Kevin McCarthy needed 15 ballots over several days to finally secure the speakership amid opposition from conservative members.
“What you saw will make us stronger,” Bilirakis said, despite the controversy.
It’s just part of the process, he said.
As for Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., who has come under fire for lies on his resume about his past career and education, Bilirakis said he’s “greatly concerned” about the stories going around but is going to let the Ethics Committee do its work.
“I haven’t heard good things. It will be referred to the Ethics Committee. All this needs to be looked into.”
He doesn’t like the fact that Santos fabricated his resume.
“He deserves his day in court, so to speak,” Bilirakis said.
He said he’s an opponent of big government and lots of spending. While Bilirakis has sent out releases talking of the nearly $20.3 million in spending for his district from the recent omnibus bill, he voted against the overall bill.
Since the Democrats had a majority then, even if he voted against it the bill it would have passed. Most Republicans did as Bilirakis did, rejecting the bill while touting the spending for their district.
“These — what they call them —- budget requests were very transparent, they were great requests, and they’re going to help out our community,” he said. “The taxpayer dollars, I want them to come right here into this area, into my congressional district, instead of some of the other areas that aren’t as needy in the country.”
As for the omnibus bill he voted against, he said members didn’t have time to read the whole thing.
“Overall, they spent too much money. A lot of wasteful spending. But this spending, these projects that are coming home to our district, are worthwhile. They were allocated so they may as well come to the people that are here in the 12th Congressional District of Florida,” Bilirakis said.
Joe Wolff of Hernando County was impressed.
“I like him a lot. I’m really excited to have someone new, someone fresh, someone that has a lot of the same ideas about politics that I do, and the people in my organization do,” he said. He has asked Bilirakis for help on a number of issues. “He’s been very responsive,” Wolff said.
Diane Greenwell of the Fine Arts Council said she had the first fundraiser for Bilirakis in the county.
“I’m thrilled to death that he has an office,” she said. “His staff has already been involved in the Fine Arts Council and participated in a couple of events, and he’s just always there for us when we need him for things.”
She said she’s glad he’s introduced so many bills in Congress and has gotten them passed.
“He believes in getting the job done, and I love that about him,” she said.
Outreach coordinator Justin Noe said he was happy with how the event went. People should let them know in the office about any events they want Bilirakis to know about, in case he can attend.
“This was a great turnout for our community that we had here today,” he said. “We are super excited that all these people in Hernando County are excited for us to be here, to be able to serve them.”
