NEW PORT RICHEY — Veterans already know and love the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital and Clinics, but soon they may find a reason to appreciate it even more as a newer facility has plans to open this winter.
The New Port Richey Community-Based Outpatient Clinic will consolidate, add and expand upon services already offered in a clinic that is increasing its size and patient capacity. The new clinic, which is currently getting interiors prepared, adding equipment and furnishings, will be located at 7932 Little Road, New Port Richey.
“We’re almost doubling the availability of all those services,” said Dr. Brian Zilka, chief of outpatient care. “It’s a potential for growth, which gives us access to patients to get more veterans into the clinic. While almost every service is going to grow and modernize, we’ll also be offering additional services in the building.”
The new VA Outpatient Center is consolidating five of its services under one roof, making it easier for veterans to navigate between the different clinics. From 1985 to 2022, the residents of Pasco and surrounding counties have benefited from the outpatient clinic. As the veteran population grows, so has the clinic over the years, which is now 140,000 square feet. Patients will get to make appointments Monday through Saturday.
While patients have been able to use equipment such as X-ray, mammography, and ultrasound, the new clinic will include CT and MRI, a modernization of dental and eye clinics, modernizing audiology, and physical therapy and chiropractic care. In the mental health field, new TMS therapy is a specialty not currently offered.
Another way the clinic stands out is how it utilizes a Patient-Aligned Care Team to meet the needs of veterans. The primary care area enhances patient care by being more efficient and welcoming. Patients spend little time in waiting area, and once in the exam room, services are brought to them.
When the clinic opens in the winter, the facility will see an increase in the Patient-Aligned Care Teams from 12 to 22, with four dedicated women’s health suites. The clinic will also be able to go from serving 12,000 patients to 24,000, with more availability in same-day services.
“The current outpatient clinic is one of the first outpatient clinics in the country, and so it’s had a long history in that community of excellence,” Dr. Zilka said. “A ton of patients adore that clinic. It probably has one of the largest volunteer followings and support of any clinic, and so it has a long-trusted relationship with that community. I think this is a great way to honor that area by offering a state-of-the-art building for the next years to come.”
