Many family members and friends came out to celebrate the 100th birthday of Nathaniel Crawford on April 10.
A resident of Tarpon Springs from 1949 to 2011, Crawford and his family relocated to Holiday due to a sinkhole near his home.
According to his daughter, Georgia Alberty, Crawford, who is a U.S. Army veteran, gives God all the thanks and credit for his long life. He has five children, 29 grandchildren, 59 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.