BROOKSVILLE — An event at the Brooksville “Common” will mark the beginning of Constitution Week.
The Winding Waters Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be hosting “Bells Across America” from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Brooksville Common, next to the First United Methodist Church of Brooksville, on U.S. 41, just south of Main Street.
Events include:
- Patriotic music
- The Marine Corps League presenting the Colors
- The Pledge of Allegiance
- A short history of the Bells
- Listen to the Bells ring at 4 p.m.
- Recite the Preamble to the Constitution
- Hear the Proclamations from the Board of County Commissioners and the Brooksville City Council
- Hear the Prayer from George Washington
- Sing “God Bless America”
- See the colonial clothing of the Daughters and Sons of the American Revolution
- Pick up a free pocket Constitution and a small American flag
