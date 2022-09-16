BROOKSVILLE — An event at the Brooksville “Common” will mark the beginning of Constitution Week.

The Winding Waters Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be hosting “Bells Across America” from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Brooksville Common, next to the First United Methodist Church of Brooksville, on U.S. 41, just south of Main Street.

Events include:

  • Patriotic music
  • The Marine Corps League presenting the Colors
  • The Pledge of Allegiance
  • A short history of the Bells
  • Listen to the Bells ring at 4 p.m.
  • Recite the Preamble to the Constitution
  • Hear the Proclamations from the Board of County Commissioners and the Brooksville City Council
  • Hear the Prayer from George Washington
  • Sing “God Bless America”
  • See the colonial clothing of the Daughters and Sons of the American Revolution
  • Pick up a free pocket Constitution and a small American flag