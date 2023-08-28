BROOKSVILLE – Blake Bell likes being mayor of the city where he grew up and hopes his City Council colleagues give him another one-year term as mayor, so he can accomplish more of his vision.
“In the short eight months, we’ve done a lot,” he said at a Brooksville Matters event on Aug. 2. “It’s been an exciting eight months in the city of Brooksville, and I hope that everyone in this room feels the excitement for Brooksville that we have felt as a council.”
He added that “Brooksville is booming.”
Bell said people are hearing about the city and liking what they hear so much that the city had to put in a six-month moratorium on residential construction so its rules can catch up with modern times. An influx of new residents also has Hernando County and the state straining to keep up in terms of infrastructure and public safety, he said.
It’s important to deal with the details of modern life, such as trash pickup, the mayor added, but Bell said he wants to look ahead up to 20-plus years and help guide the city’s future.
No one wants municipal sprawl such as in Orlando or some other places, Bell said. So, Brooksville’s growth should be shaped in a way that maintains its small-town essence.
The almost decade-long fight over Milk-A-Way at U.S. 41 and Croom Road was the catalyst for the moratorium, Bell said. A developer wanted to build 940 homes on the site of the former dairy farm. The new council was left with decisions made by a previous council, and the provisions the new council wanted were not included.
“As a council, we were very upset,” Bell said. “We felt like there were a lot of folks coming into the city of Brooksville, taking advantage of the property rights and the property values that are the city of Brooksville, compared to our larger surrounding areas, and trying to kind of dump large housing developments in the city of Brooksville, not just housing developments but also apartment complexes.”
Developers wanted to build homes and apartments, Bell said, sell them and leave town without being invested in the future of the city. The council decided unanimously to implement the moratorium and set up new standards for developments.
The problem when negotiating was that the city was working with 30- to 40-year-old regulations that did not consider what the growth in the state was going to be like, Bell said.
“To be able to effectively govern and make sure that we have our infrastructure in place to balance that growth was very important to us as a council,” Bell said. “So that’s the reason for the moratorium.”
Need for housing
The challenge is to balance the desire to maintain the small-town feel of Brooksville with the need for housing as the city becomes attractive to business and not only newcomers but people who have left the city and want to return.
“We have a large need for housing in the city of Brooksville, which is a good thing,” Bell said. “But I’m just saying 10 or 15 years ago, if a young person went off to college, the likelihood of them coming back to Brooksville was not very high.”
There’s a feeling that the younger professional, instead of living in a metropolis like Tampa or Orlando, they want to live in a city or area like Brooksville, he said.
“You get a larger house, you get a larger yard, it’s a safer community. So we’re seeing an influx of that, which is a good thing.”
It would be nice to have a city with a growing business sector, so that people who live in the city could walk to work, Bell said. Community development director David Hainley is working on incentives for businesses, and the institution of the new South Brooksville CRA could also help businesses expand.
Another goal he has is to improve the quality of life through city beautification and parks and recreation improvements.
“I want to focus on that community aspect of beautifying Brooksville that Brooksville Main Street has implemented,” Bell said. “I want to figure out how to do that more and how we do it as a citywide initiative, and really get the city focused on beautification of the city and planting trees.”
With a new Parks and Recreation director, David Howard, he can see things moving forward, the mayor said.
“We had a director then who was not … leading the city in the correct direction when it comes to Parks and Rec,” Bell said.
The city is working with Hernando County to take over the maintenance of the Chinsegut property. The Tampa Bay History Center will maintain the house, but the city will be managing it through parks and recreation.
The city also is taking back Hernando Park, the splash pad at Tom Varn Park is moving forward and an RFP was approved for the stadium.
The growing popularity of pickleball means that Hernando Park courts are being converted for the game, and the city will be working on a master plan for the parks.
Positive vibes
Residents and others at the Brooksville Matters event said they are satisfied with Bell’s leadership and the city’s direction now.
Jan Knowles, president of the Historic Hernando Preservation Society, said what they’re doing to the streets and with the moratorium is wonderful.
“I’ve been here since ’72, and I can honestly say it’s the best city council in history,” she said.
Justin Noe, a businessman, said Bell was the class president when they were in school.
“I think he’s doing great,” Noe said.
Mark Cioffi of Spring Hill said he likes what he’s seen of Bell. The area has come a long way since Cioffi arrived in 2001.
“He seems pragmatic, practical, logical, [with a] common-sense kind of approach,” he said.
Bell said he would like to serve as mayor for at least two years because it brings consistency to city government.
“I think building a strong team on the City Council is a huge accomplishment and just getting people on there who are excited about Brooksville,” he said.
Bell wants to do more long-term planning for the city.
“I really am trying to look at things from a bigger-picture standpoint, he said. “I want to really look at planning for the next five to 10 years, and figure out how to balance those small issues that consume a lot of time.”
