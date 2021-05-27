TARPON SPRINGS — By now it’s been well documented how the coronavirus crisis devastated certain segments of the country’s economy, especially hospitality and customer service-based businesses like bars and restaurants, barber shops and beauty salons.
But with vaccination rates rising and pandemic restrictions being lifted in Florida and nationwide, people are now eager to get back out and enjoy a reunion with their favorite bartender or hair stylist.
In Tarpon Springs, Cutting Edge hair salon owner Magdalena Dias decided to welcome her clients, as well as those of several neighboring lifestyle and beauty-related businesses, back by hosting Sip and Sparkle: A Beauty Pop-Up on May 15 at her salon at 38854 U.S. Highway 19 N.
“The purpose of this event is to get our clients to know the other businesses,” said Dias, who opened her salon after relocating from New Jersey three years ago. “I’m a hair stylist and we do all services with hair for women and men, but my clients might not know much about these other services, like microblading. All these businesses are close together and we wanted to bring them all together and show them what we do.”
The event, which ran from 3 to 6 p.m. and featured a spread of fruit and cheese and finger sandwiches, wine and champagne, was attended by a handful of Dias’ clients, guests and colleagues. Among them were the owners of Glam Blading and Beauty in Palm Harbor; None of Your Business online boutique; Angel Lashes and Skincare; and Instagram expert Gwen Washington, owner of the Fix My Gram social media support company, who, despite doing most of her work online, stressed the importance of businesses being visible.
“It’s important to be visible online, but also offline. It has to be a combination of both,” said Washington, who is one of Dias’ clients. “It’s important to make sure people know you, what makes you different, what do you offer that’s different, what are you known for, and these group events that bring people from similar fields together really help stress the differences that make you you.”
Indeed, members of the audience sat attentively through individual presentations from the various business owners, including a lesson in microblading, a popular eyebrow tattooing technique, from Glam Blading owner Sylwia Szot; a mini tour of NOYB boutique owner Jamie Constantine’s latest collection; and nail tips from Magda Krajewska, who not only shares a first name with Dias but also owns the Angel Skin Care and Lashes salon next door. Dias also demonstrated how to install a hair extension on Szot’s 9-year-old daughter, Kaya.
According to Krajewska, who like Szot and Dias is a native of Poland, the pop-up was a great way to show support for their fellow female businesses owners coming out of the yearlong pandemic.
“I was so excited when Magda said she wanted to do this because yes, we’ve all been through a hard time, but we all still need to take care of ourselves and each other,” she said. “This is amazing, there are a lot of amazing businesswomen here and we need to help each other. This is not supposed to be a competition. Competition is good because it makes us work harder, but we have to work together. We need to help each other in the beauty industry.”
Tarpon Springs resident Anna Dominguez agreed.
“I’m a client of three participating businesses and I think it’s awesome to see,” she said of the collaboration. “These entrepreneurs are working very hard, they are very talented and they’re good at what they do. They take care of my hair, my son’s hair, and it’s exactly like they said, it’s not a competition. It’s a collaboration. Always.”
With her first pop-up looking like a runaway success, Dias is already turning her attention to the next collaboration, one that will likely include more businesses and have a charitable element.
“I’m thinking of doing these in the future for charity and donate the money to a good cause,” she said. “I moved here from New Jersey three years ago and I love it here, I love the people and the way of life, and we want to support each other because our businesses complement each other. I believe as a community we’re supposed to support each other because that’s how we grow and be successful. And that’s what I want all of us to do.”
