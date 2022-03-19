Earlier this month, Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point and Medical Center of Trinity were among a huge network of hospitals in Florida that transitioned with name changes to HCA Florida Healthcare.
The change goes beyond just in name, as it will mean that both of these Pasco County hospitals will be included in an exclusive network of hospitals collaborating with 450-plus others in the state. According to officials, hospitals under HCA Florida Healthcare will connect approximately 11,000 physicians and 77,000 colleagues serving their communities at 49 hospital campuses, more than 350 physician practices and freestanding emergency rooms and more than 50 urgent care centers
“I think the new name change is exciting. It reminds us every day that we are part of something big,” said Rae McMann, director of health information management. “We are not only HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, but part of a bigger healthcare network that includes many modalities of care, including our Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute. Despite being a part of something big, we get to keep our hometown feeling and care for our patients like they are family.”
HCA Florida Healthcare’s trauma centers have partnered with University of South Florida Health to provide practices improving clinical outcomes for trauma patients. Additionally, HCA Florida Healthcare will be introducing statewide services in April, such as a Consult-a-Nurse phone number, that will offer a free hotline for Floridians to call in regarding questions about their health.
The network has goals to improve physician’s training, by opening two new nursing campuses in the state, three new hospitals, a new hospital for endocrine surgery — the first of its kind in Florida — and a new partnership with Florida A&M University.
“When I came here, this was a small community hospital and over the past 40 years we’ve seen a tremendous expansion,” said Richard Miller, chairman of the board at HCA Florida Trinity Hospital. “HCA has made a terrific effort integrating services of all these Florida hospitals so that they can all share resources and overall raise the level of care.”
To learn more about the new changes, visit www.hcafloridahealthcare.com.
