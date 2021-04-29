Bay Area Renaissance Festival relocates to Dade City

DADE CITY — Hear ye, hear ye: The show will go on.
The Bay Area Renaissance Festival has relocated to the ancient forest of Withlacoochee River Park, 12449 Withlacoochee Blvd., Dade City. Partnering with Pasco County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, event organizers are hosting what is being called a “once-in-a-lifetime celebration.” This year the festival will relocate from MOSI. Attendees will have an opportunity to join the villagers of Fittleworth and Queen Katherine Parr and her court as they invite one and all to the magical 16th century European village featuring four stages of entertainment including musicians, magicians, jugglers and mimes.
More than 100 artisans will fill the festival marketplace to display and sell their handcrafted goods. Patrons will interact with memorable characters and enjoy full-contact live armored jousting, six theme weekends, and fabulous food fit for a king or queen.
The 2021 Bay Area Renaissance Festival got underway April 17 and will continue on Saturdays and Sundays through May 23. A festival tradition for over 40 years, the Bay Area Renaissance Festival brings some of the most unique entertainment, shopping and educational opportunities.
Each weekend features a different theme that connects specialized entertainers, vendors, and artisans who help bring the theme to life. This year’s theme weekends are Wine, Romance & Song; Pirates & Pups; Barbarian Brew; Shamrocks & Shenanigans; High Seas Adventure; and Wonders of the World.
The 43rd annual Bay Area Renaissance Festival runs Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., rain or shine. Admission at the gate is $22.95 for adults; $14.95 for children 5-12; and free for kids 4 and younger. Free parking is available. Tickets are on sale now and are available online at www.etix.com/ticket/v/18455/bay-area-renaissance-festival.
For additional information including safety precautions and frequently asked questions, visit www.bayarearenfest.com or call 800-601-4848 for more information.
