BROOKSVILLE — Jack Asbury takes his role as an emergency medical technician pretty seriously.
He takes his role as a parent pretty seriously, too.
But it’s more than that.
As a parent whose daughter was born 27 weeks premature and now is doing well at age 11 thanks to the superheroic work of medical professionals, Asbury has spent 10 years in an alternate persona as Batman.
He spent a lot of time in the hospital then, and there “are times when all you can do is sit there and wait.”
“I learned early on that if you can make the kids smile, it kind of helps the parents as well,” Asbury said.
Batman always was his favorite, so he started dressing up and going around to hospitals.
He isn’t much for the character from the original campy TV series from the 1960s that starred Adam West as Bruce Wayne and Batman, but he’s a huge fan of the movie iterations.
He can’t even stomach the TV series, he said.
“I’m not a fan of the really tight Spandex,” Asbury said.
As with those who debate which “James Bond” actor they prefer, Asbury knows there’s endless debate over which “Batman” movie actor they like best.
He liked Michael Keaton’s interpretation initially but said now he’s partial to Ben Affleck.
Asbury is a big comic book fan, and he believes that Affleck’s performances are closest to the comic book version.
But look, when a child looks up from a hospital bed and sees the caped crusader of goodness and the defeater of the bad guys of Gotham City standing there in all his glory, all that matters is that Batman has arrived, and the situation is well in hand.
To that end, Asbury has decided that while his current vehicle is decorated in the persona of Masked Miracles Inc., his nonprofit, he needs the right wheels for the full effect.
So his friend James Ruch, a mechanic and the owner of Kaotic Dreams in Brooksville, is working on gathering the frame, body, powertrain and parts to build “the Tumbler,” Batman’s vehicle from the “Dark Knight” trilogy.
Right now, there’s not much to it, just a Chevrolet S-10 frame and some big dreams, but Asbury says he can visualize driving up to some event where there are kids in need of a boost in morale and some encouragement, emerging from the “Tumbler” and making them very, very happy.
Ruch has to do some modifications, including cutting off the front end.
“So far, we have some steel coming, so I can build the frame itself, and then we still have the roll cage to build, and obviously the body,” Ruch said. “It looks like I’m going to have a donation for the engine, transmission and the computer system for that.”
It might take about a month or two, Ruch said, once they get the parts together on site.
A May article in Hernando Today noted that the Lowman Law Firm assisted financially so Asbury could buy a custom-made $3,000 rubber Batman suit from a “costume play” company on Etsy.
“It’s movie quality, very good,” Asbury said. “That’s why we want to get a Batmobile to bring the whole experience together.”
When he visits kids, he said, some of them ask, “Where’s your car? Where’s your Batmobile?”
He’s raising money at his website, maskedmiracles.org, to keep up the character and to help pay for the car, which might cost about $21,000 when it’s finished. A Spring Hill law firm has donated $1,000 to the car, and Asbury is trying to raise the rest.
He goes out as Batman whenever he gets a call, and on the day of an interview with Hernando Today he was getting ready to go on a visit.
You can book an online appearance or a personal visit at the site, and see photos of him bringing joy to the kids.
As for the car, once it’s completed, they’re going to try to make it “street-legal,” but Asbury says he has a trailer made up like “Bat-cave” that he can tow to sites where he makes appearances, if they have to go that route.
Ruch also is planning to take it to car shows. They’ll share ownership, Asbury said, and he said he is very grateful to Ruch for the help. Others have built their own Tumblers, and the cost has been around $100,000 to $500,000. Someone sold a “Tumbler” for $1.3 million recently, Asbury added.
Their version will be scaled down a bit so it can be driven on the road, Ruch said.
“I want him to be able to take it wherever he wants to go,” Ruch said of Asbury. “He’ll be able to see everything and not have any issue with parking. He wants to go to Walmart in it, he can go to Walmart.”
Both men laughed at that prospect.
