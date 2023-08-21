Barbara Manuel named Great Brooksvillian

BROOKSVILLE — Two of Brooksville’s finest residents received recognition at a recent City Council meeting.
On Aug. 7, Barbara Manuel was named 2023 Great Brooksvillian and the late Lorenzo Hamilton was honored for his contributions to the city and its young residents.
Manuel came to the city in 1966 and has always been deeply involved in the community. She and husband Steve own radio station WWJB, and her most recent activities helping nonprofit organizations have included efforts with the Live Oak Theatre, the Hernando Park Rotary fence and Brooksville Main Street’s Christmas decorations, according to a letter of recommendation from Natalie Kahler. Several other people in the community also wrote letters in support of Manuel.
In a city proclamation, Saturday, Aug. 26, was declared Lorenzo Hamilton Life and Legacy Day. Hamilton was born in Marion County in 1938 and moved to the area to be Moton Elementary School’s athletic director, science teacher, and basketball and football coach in 1965. He directed summer recreation programs and was the first principal of Frank W. Springstead High School in Spring Hill.
Hamilton retired as a school administrator after 40 years of service and died on Oct. 4, 2022. A “Life and Legacy Breakfast and Summer Fun Festival” will be held at Kennedy Park on Aug. 26 to honor Hamilton on what would have been his 85th birthday.
Imani D. Asukile accepted the proclamation.
“We’re all standing here today really to recognize really a great Brooksvillian, as evidenced by what you heard in the proclamation,” Asukile told the council. “We’re just so grateful and we intend to try to make sure that Mr. Hamilton’s legacy does not just go away. He contributed so much to this county and to so many families.”
Ricky Feacher, a former NFL football player, thanked the committee and the board.
“It’s a dream come true for me, because he meant so much to me,” Feacher said. “I give him a lot of credit for my success in my life.”
Park work issues
Michael Bennett, director of Hernando Youth League Basketball said during public comment at the meeting that courts at Jerome Brown Park need to be resurfaced.
Bennett said he was told that the courts at Tom Varn Park needed to be resurfaced and that there’s a bid.
“That was something that was needed, but behind Jerome Brown Park is needed much, much more,” he said. “We need more places to practice.”
Also, HYL Basketball was supposed to be under the same agreement as HYL Softball, he said, and to be charged the same rates but they’ve gotten nothing and have had to pay three times as much as softball pays. “We’re up to $6,000 for one season,” he said. “I’m not getting any answers.”
Parks Department head David Howard said Bennett has been a good partner with the city and officials are willing to give HYL Basketball the special rate.
City Manager Ron Snowberger said courts resurfacing would start in Tom Varn Park within a week, paid for with federal funds. The city has not funded the rear courts in its Capital Improvement Plan.
Howard also presented some changes to the parks use fees. The city will charge $20 per hour for pickleball courts, $500 for large-size banners on youth and adult ballfields, $600 for stadium fields, tennis and pickleball courts and named the fees for the use of Chinsegut Hill. Visit https://www.cityofbrooksville.us/326/Rentals-and-Online-Registration for more information.
Mayor Blake Bell noted a consultant will make a presentation about the Parks Department’s master plan on Aug. 21.
In other actions
Council Member David Bailey said the bike trail is in poor condition. There are areas where edges are crumbled and roots growing up in center of trail.
“It’s dangerous, and it’s not very sightly,” Bailey said.
Once the situation is addressed, he said, officials should consider having the city take over a bike trail area and maintain it.
Snowberger said the city has finished work on moving water lines for the Good Neighbor Trail and is finalizing plans for the lift station in October. In addition to the court resurfacing, splash pad permits should be finalized soon, and the permit process will be finalized for the stadium.
The meeting was the final one for Snowberger, who is retiring. Council agreed to pay the acting city manager at the same rate as Snowberger was getting until a permanent replacement is chosen.
