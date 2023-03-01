Nothing is immune from plastic pollution. National Geographic reported that a plastic grocery bag was found at a depth of 36,000 feet inside the Mariana Trench in the western Pacific Ocean.
Meanwhile, Greg Armstrong, director of the Continuum of Care, reported that the number of homeless people in Pasco County now numbers in the thousands. Many of them are families with children, some are elderly and a fair number sleep outdoors or in their cars.
For years, Jeayn Fahey combined those two disparate factoids by converting plastic grocery bags into sleeping mats for people who lack housing, on her own and in groups she either instructed or held in the Tall Pines Clubhouse in New Port Richey.
Now she’s ready to pass the torch for anyone who wants to carry on the craft on their own or set up their own group. Fahey will provide instruction and supplies.
“I'd been making mats for years on my own,” Fahey said. “Then a couple of events collided in spring 2021. Recycle bins where I got all my bags closed because of the pandemic fears. Families were being evicted because they couldn't work or pay the rent. So a lot of people were newly homeless and without anything to protect them from the elements or to sleep on. So I went scrounging for new bags. I was desperate because it takes over 700 bags, and people in the stores weren't going to give us their new bags that they use for customers, right?
“But something really strange happened.”
Fahey approached a young store manager, who, she said, looked at her strangely before walking away. She thought that was it, but he came back with a case full of bags. He and his family had been homeless in Kentucky, and “a woman from Australia gave us sleeping mats. And now I can support them (homeless people).”
The pandemic also, for a time, allowed a large number of mat-makers to gather, as, Fahey said, people were desperate for companionship and something to do. They would come with masks, social distance, and produce mats that homeless people can use as covers, to sleep on, to roll up and carry their belongings and even, because they are so strong, as stretchers as needed.
With the end of lockdown, Fahey said, many people went back to other activities, and that’s why she’s looking for more people to get into the mat-making frame of mind. You don’t have to know how to crochet, she says — it’s easy, and she’ll teach everything anybody needs to know to make a mat that will be directly delivered to a person in need. They give the mats directly to people who want one rather than to social service agencies, she said, to avoid any complications that arise from having a middleman.
“Well-meaning people always ask why we’re not a 501(c) or selling our mats online,” Fahey said. “Evidently people are selling them to campers for $40-$50.
“Why would we want to be a 501(c) with a board and all its complications and compromises when we get everything free and give it freely to those most in need? And why would be compromise our values and good work for money?
“It’s one of those rare projects that requires only the love and joy of giving.”
Call Fahey at 727-277-1970 to arrange for supplies and instructions at a later date.
