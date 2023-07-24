From free backpacks and school supplies, to pool parties and dancing, here are a few ways to salute the end of summer and help students of all ages get back into the classroom.
Back to School Pop-Up Consignment: Enjoy bargain-basement prices for everything you need to get the family back in school and spruce yourself up. Items include clothing, shoes, purses, furniture, home decor, bedding, sporting equipment, school supplies, lunch boxes, outdoor toys, bikes and more. Shopping is specifically for children from 5-9 p.m. July 28-30 and teens/adults 5-9 p.m. Aug. 4-6. No cover. Hernando County Fairgrounds, 6436 Broad St., Brooksville. 352-796-4552.
Back to School Bash: Free physicals, school supplies, face painting, tacos and shaved ice. Free. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. July 29. Terlep Chiropractic, 8468 Northcliffe Blvd., Spring Hill. 352-666-2222.
7th Annual Back to School Bash: Free physicals, backpacks, supplies, etc., Saturday, Aug. 5, 9 a.m. to noon, Grace World Outreach Church, 20366 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville.
