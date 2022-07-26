As families are getting ready for the new school year this August, local organizations are offering back-to-school events that provide backpacks, school supplies, and a wealth of information.
Port Richey
Somebody Cares Pasco and area churches have put together 300 backpacks to give away on Saturday, July 30. An RSVP is encouraged for pick up times varying at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon at Waterfront Park, 8119 Old Post Road, Port Richey.
The event will feature live music, food, and visits from the Port Richey Fire Department and Police Department. Last year, 250 backpacks were given away and organizers are hoping more people come out this year.
To reserve a spot for a backpack pickup, call 727-849-0494 or 727-992-3611.
Wesley Chapel
Florida Penguin Productions has scheduled its Back-to-School Bash from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 7 at Tampa Premium Outlets, 2300 Grand Cypress Dr., Lutz.
While registration to receive free backpacks has closed, event organizers are encouraging families to stop by in the last hour of the event for backpacks that weren’t picked up earlier. These will be supplied in a first-come, first-serve basis.
An interactive scavenger hunt is open to the public, whether they registered or not with the event. There will be at least 40-50 vendors giving away free school supplies and participants will receive a swag bag to carry the goodies they get along the way. Vendors can share important information for families on insurance, after-school programs, dentistry, and more. Every family who completes a scavenger hunt list will be entered for a chance to win a Family Four Pack of tickets to Busch Gardens.
Other activities will include a princess meet-and-greet, touch-a-truck, face painters, sports mascots, and live entertainment.
“There’s so much content in the event, it’s a fun, family day,” said Kevin Tucker, event manager and marketing director for Florida Penguin Productions. “We recommend everybody comes out and enjoys the show, even if the backpacks are sold out.”
The Back-to-School Bash makes a huge impact on families, especially young ones, Tucker said. He noted that school shopping can be costly to families year after year, so Florida Penguin tries to align the event during tax-free weekends.
Patrons can RSVP on Facebook at bit.ly/BTSTPO to get calendar reminders for the show, address information, times, as well as any event announcements due to weather.
