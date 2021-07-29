WESLEY CHAPEL – In what feels like a blink of an eye for most children, school is already just around the corner and it’s time to start preparing for the new year.
Florida Penguin Productions will host its fourth annual Back-to-School Bash, a free event, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8 at the Tampa Premium Outlets, 2300 Grand Cypress Drive, Lutz. Registration has closed for the backpack giveaway, but any unclaimed backpacks at the last hour of the event will be open to parents on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Backpacks are sponsored by Florida Kid Care, where at least 250 children in grades K-12 will get to participate in a scavenger hunt, sponsored by GTE Financial, which will take them to vendor tables with goodies and school supplies. Each child will get to stuff their own bag.
“Anything left over will be passed out, and every year we usually have 50 to 60 backpacks that weren’t picked up,” said Kevin Tucker, Tampa Bay events manager for Florida Penguin Productions.
The Rotary Club of Wesley Chapel will be sponsoring a stuff-a-bus event coinciding with the Back-to-School Bash, where families or community members with any surplus of school supplies are invited to donate them. The Rotary Club will distribute supplies to local schools in Wesley Chapel.
Children must be present with their parent to collect a backpack. Other fun happenings at the event will include face painting, photo booth, family-friendly circus entertainers, and local sports mascots from the Tampa Bay Rays and Lightning.
Parents can pick up resources and learn about local services that will benefit their children as they browse the 40 to 50 business tables. Representatives will be available to talk about after-school programs, healthcare resources, tutoring, family entertainment, government resources, health plans, vision, hearing and more.
“It’s going to be a really good help for all of the families getting prepared for the next school year,” Tucker said. “We want to help families that really need the help.”
For more information, call 727-674-1464 or visit www.floridapenguinproductions.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.