PORT RICHEY — City Council members sitting as the Community Redevelopment Agency listened to a presentation by Ayers Associates representative Chris Martin on an update for Cotee River Landing on Feb. 22.
Phase one design of the project is 95% complete, Martin said. Ayers Associates has most recently been able to accommodate the sidewalk adjustment on Old Post Road from the east to the west side in between Treadway Drive and Grand Boulevard. This will include a gravity wall, similar to a retaining wall, to shore up the side slopes on the west side of Old Post Road. Martin added that the design and drafting of that segment is fully complete.
Current action items left in phase one for Cotee River Landing are permitting with Duke Energy and the Department of Transportation. Duke Energy is preparing a plan for lighting, which the city anticipates leasing from the utility. Meanwhile, Ayers Associates has been having lengthy conversations with DOT on omitting a right turn onto Cotee off of southbound U.S. 19. DOT is requesting a turn lane, Martin said, but is open to discussing if it is mandatory. A turn lane will impact the number of available parking spaces, which the city would like to see more of to serve the Cotee River Landing area. Martin said Ayers is hoping to see a resolution within the week.
The city has recently received a scope and fee for the proposed boardwalk on the north side of Treadway Drive. Ayers submitted a proposal to the city to design the boardwalk and the remaining portion of phase two, which is focused on Bayview Street from Treadway through the transition of Bridge Street.
