Dr. Edward A. Coates, one of the last surviving pioneer saxophone players of the early rhythm-and-blues era and author of the book “Spooks: The Journey of Rhythm & Blues from Africa to Rhode Island,” will hold his first book signing at the Historic Juneteenth National Freedom Day Celebration.
The celebration is scheduled for Saturday, June 19, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sims Park in New Port Richey.
The book signing, held rain or shine, is offering all supporters the opportunity to donate any amount from $5 to $50 to the West Pasco African American Club (AAC) College Scholarship Fund for disadvantaged youth. Donors can have their business or other name displayed on a special appreciation poster at the kiosk next to the author. All proceeds from the book sales and donations will be donated to the AAC College Scholarship fund.
Every year, the Juneteenth celebration attracts attendees from all over Florida’s Nature Coast and beyond with the turnout reaching about 500 last year alone.
Attendees can meet the author of a riveting book about the life and times in the ethnic roots community that sprouted rock ’n’ roll and helped to reshape the world of popular music and race relations in America.
For more information or to sign up to make a donation and be listed on the large special appreciation poster, call the AAC at (727) 372-2459.
