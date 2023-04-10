The young woman lay on the ground, nearing death from typhus, when she saw an angel.
It was July or August 1945, the location was Bialystock, Poland, and she thought the man looking down at her was there to take her to heaven.
After four years of living hell under the Nazis, it could have been all over for her.
But the face looking down at her was not that of an angel but her husband, and he’d come back, just as he vowed he would — and as she vowed she would be there for him — years before when the Nazis separated them and loaded them onto cattle cars.
The woman, Dora, was Michael Ruskin’s mother, and the man was his father, David.
He tells his parents’ story in “The Vow: A Love Story & the Holocaust.” It’s drawn from documents of his father’s that Michael Ruskin found after his father died in 1993, with other information from a cousin in Tel Aviv and a researcher in Lithuania.
Ruskin said 97% of the Jews in Lithuania were lost in World War II because of atrocities against the civilian population committed not only by Germans but by non-Jewish Lithuanians who helped the Germans.
“I consider my parents to be almost a miracle couple,” he said, considering the number of Jews killed in that country.
We hear about the Warsaw Ghetto and “Schindler’s List” and countless other stories of the Holocaust, but there were millions of stories like the Ruskin family’s.
Soviet takeover, German invasion
The Baltic states, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, were in a precarious situation in 1939. Hitler and Stalin had agreed to a “Non-aggression Pact” a few days before Germany launched the invasion of Poland on Sept. 1, 1939. They belonged to the Soviet Union, the Nazis agreed, and shortly after the war began, the Soviet Union occupied those countries.
The USSR’s brutality included deportations to Siberia and the Russians’ taking away all the businesses, but when the Germans launched Operation Barbarossa on June 20, 1941, they soon conquered the Baltic states and imposed a harsh rule. Michael Ruskin said the Germans asked Lithuanians where the Jews lived, then let the Lithuanians do their dirty work before putting the Jews in the ghetto in August 1941, he said.
“That’s where the mob started committing atrocities toward the Jews, saying they were collaborating with the Russians,” Ruskin said. “The Germans just stood by and watched the mobs killing tens of thousands of people.”
Then the Germans approached the Jewish council and told the leaders that if they accepted life in a ghetto “safe zone,” they’d be protected from the non-Jewish population. People had to move into small housing units in the “slums” of Kaunas, the capital of Lithuania, multiple families to a unit, and were totally dependent on the Germans for food. There were about 35,000 people.
“They actually depended on the Germans to do everything,” Ruskin said. “They were at the mercy of the Germans.”
“The ‘safe zones’ were basically a system way of killing the Jews,” he added.
In 1944, the ghetto was “liquidated,” Ruskin said.
There’s the sister he never knew, he said. The SS murdered Rose and 1,600 other children in an act of murderous brutality called a “Kinder Aktion.” She wasn’t even 4 years old. “That was a very tragic experience,” he said.
He got the story from his father’s notes.
“My mother told me I had a sister, but she never went into a lot of detail,” he said.
His father was put in a cattle car for Dachau and his mother was sent to Stutthof, in northern Poland. They worked in the camps as the war continued.
From Stutthof, inmates were sent on a “death march” to the Baltic Sea, where they were to be put on boats bound for Germany. Denied food, clothing and sleep in winter, those who fell out of the march were shot dead, Ruskin said.
At the shore, inmates were told to enter the freezing water and swim 200 yards to get on barges. By a miracle, Ruskin said, his mother’s group was rescued when Russian troops emerged from the woods, got into a battle with the Germans and killed most of the German troops, freeing the inmates.
Ruskin’s father was on a “death march” from the area near Munich to southern Poland when American troops surrounded the inmates and the guards, and the Germans surrendered.
After the war in Europe ended, David Ruskin had — like so many others — searched for his wife, Dora. In the aftermath of the most brutal war ever fought on the planet, many people like him were wandering from place to place, trying to find relatives, family and friends who had survived the war and the Nazis’ brutality.
In “Displaced Persons” camps across the battered continent, people hoped and prayed that someone they knew and loved had survived the madness brought about by Adolf Hitler and his merciless henchmen, who brought with them a determination to rid the world of Jewish people (and many others considered inferior) and the means to carry it out.
Many people found the search futile and set out to rebuild new lives, emigrating to England, the United States, South America and elsewhere.
Then, in that serendipitous meeting in Poland in 1945, David and Dora were reunited.
The Ruskins’ home nation of Lithuania was not a destination for them because it was again ground under the bootheels of a different dictatorship, that of the Communists and Josef Stalin.
The couple finally left Europe after three years in “displacement camps,” where Dora worked as a teacher, and a relative in the U.S. sponsored them.
Their family name was Ruksen but changed to Ruskin by Ellis Island interpreters struggling to understand Michael’s father’s accent in the giant hall.
They moved to Brooklyn, N.Y., where Michael Ruskin’s father worked in a paint factory and his mother was a seamstress in a dress factory. The author was born in December 1949.
Eventually, the family moved to New Jersey and David Ruskin was able to get back to his original career as an electrician. Dora Ruskin worked as a bookkeeper in a bank.
They found success and a comfortable life in America, Michael Ruskin said. But the ghosts of the past still haunted them in their dreams and in their old age.
Michael Ruskin is 73, and he said he’s the last surviving member of the family. He talks about the Holocaust and the need to stop anti-Semitism, so another Holocaust doesn’t happen.
The people who survived all this put up a brave front, Michael Ruskin said, but they buried what had happened to them and didn’t tell their children who’d been born after the war. He said he had to be careful about asking too many questions.
“I didn’t want to bring up those kinds of memories,” he said. “I just knew certain things but not a lot. When they did bring it up, it would be a very brief conversation. I really didn’t push on getting more answers because it would have opened up too many wounds, so I didn’t even bother.”
His parents repressed their memories, he said, and he described them as “emotionally shut down.”
“How could they,” Ruskin said, “when they’d lost a 3-year-old daughter? A lot of people probably would have committed suicide.”
Testimony in 1964
He didn’t learn the full story of his parents’ experiences until after his father died. Going through papers, Ruskin found transcripts of his father’s testimony to a panel in 1964 that was considering reparations for the victims of the Nazis.
His mother began a descent into Alzheimer’s, he said, and sometimes would rush to the door in terror, thinking the Nazis were coming to take her away. At other times, he’d find her cooking lots of food and setting out plates for her many siblings, all of whom had been killed by the Nazis. She’d get upset, Ruskin said, if he questioned what she was doing.
He has self-published the book and has sold about 1,000 copies since it came out in December 2021.
“I have to do all the marketing myself,” Ruskin said, since he’s not marketing it through Amazon or Barnes & Noble.
His biggest discovery, he said, has so far been a picture of his mother teaching a class at one of the displacement camps in Europe after the war.
And there’s a photo of a little girl, the same age as his sister Rose, who also died in the Nazis’ “Kinder Aktion.” “I don’t have any photos of my sister,” he said. “She was just too young. But she to me represented the 1,600 kids who were taken away. It’s one of the big tragedies of World War II. They never mention anything about the ‘Kinder nacht’: the night of the Children’s Action, when they killed 1,600 children in the Kovno ghetto.”
