Attempt to remove book from Hernando elementary school succeeds

BROOKSVILLE — To Mary Mazzuco, “Marvin Redpost: Is He a Girl?” is yet another attempt to impose a “woke” agenda on children and get them to question their gender.
To its defenders, the book shows that children should be encouraged to use their imagination and creativity when reading.
Mazzuco and her supporters were smiling at the end of the June 27 School Board meeting because Chairman Gus Guadagnino had joined board members Shannon Rodriguez and Mark Johnson in voting to overturn the recommendation of the book panel that recommended keeping the book on the shelf at Pine Grove Elementary School with no restrictions.
“It is gender identity, and it’s in an elementary school,” Rodriguez said.
Board members Susan Duval and Linda Prescott voted to keep the book.
“I think we all won,” Mazzuco said after the meeting, and another person near her said it also was a win for the children.
“I’m glad that they recognized the fact that it went against the law and as a result they would be held liable if they moved forward. So I’m glad they recognized that.”
Request filed May 9
On May 9, Mazzuco filed the request that the book by Louis Sachar be removed.
“The writer causes doubt in ‘THE SELF’ of this boy’s subconscious,” Mazzuco wrote in her objection to the book’s presence. “Which now causes the young reader to start questioning their own identity. The writer creates the false narrative that somehow being a boy is a bad thing and being a girl is a good thing.”
Mazzuco added that by page 55, Marvin believes he is a girl, but then realizes he is a boy. “Hopefully, you see the seed of doubt has been planted. This is all subliminal messaging to cause doubt, this is part and parcel of the ‘Woke Agenda’ also known as cancel culture, gaslighting, totalitarianism.”
In her objection, Mazzuco included several pages with her objectionable passages highlighted.
In the agenda documents for the June 27 meeting, the unanimous recommendation of the advisory committee on May 23 was that the book should be kept on the shelf at Pine Grove Elementary School with no restrictions.
The Marvin Redpost books are part of a series of books for children in which a boy deals with the challenges of growing up. In this particular book, he is told that if he kisses his elbow, he will turn into a girl.
He does so, and, in the course of the book, begins to think he is becoming a girl, tries to figure out how to stop the process but finally realizes he is a boy. It is considered suitable for readers ages 5 and older, though another reviewer noted that children that age might find some words difficult so it might be better suited for ages 8 to 12.
The committee wrote in its response that the book is a work of fiction originally published in 1993.
“Comments that were highlighted by the complainant were felt to be taken out of context and took away from the moral of the story which was to show empathy and understanding,” the respondents wrote. “Some committee members were very disheartened that the book is even being considered for challenge.”
One committee member read the book to their children, the response added. One recommendation by the panel was that the 2015 reprint of the book be bought because it has pictures that are more cartoonlike and geared for children.
‘A stupid book’
“I just thought it was a stupid book. I’m sure there’s a lot of people that enjoyed it, and do enjoy it, but I just don’t see the reason,” Guadagnino said. “I’d rather see students reading something, history, math. I know people say they found humor in it. I didn’t.”
With this win, Mazzuco said she is thinking of joining the book committee and start reading “all these books.”
“I don’t care to read sexual exploitation books,” she said. “I don’t want them in the schools.”
