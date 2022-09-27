SPRING HILL – Donald McKenzie stood next to his pickup truck on Tuesday, Sept. 27, and tried to figure out if he could fit the vehicle safely into a gap so that his son could carry their sandbags to the bed of the truck.
He owns three homes in the area, he said, and is from the Bahamas, so he knows hurricanes are dangerous to property.
“It’s a big crowd today,” he said. He was there on Monday, Sept. 26, too, and he said the line was even longer then.
It wasn’t hard to find the sand distribution location on Anderson Snow Drive. Follow the signs, or follow the long line of vehicles coming out, or just look for the pall of sand hanging in the air.
At the site, there were three areas where people were industriously digging and filling bags, then backing up all manner of vehicles from sedans to pickups to SUVs.
“They ought to give out water,” a woman said as she watched the people work.
One enterprising boy had scampered higher on a sand pile and was loosening sand near the top. Others were scooping up sand near the ground.
Little children with toy beach gear were trying to help out, too.
It was hard work, though at least the sun was hidden behind clouds.
Bryan Pfleger of Spring Hill was helping his grandparents get sandbags to protect their home.
“These are about 15,” he said when asked how many bags of sand he had. His mother was maneuvering the car so he could load them in the trunk.
“I’ve done it before,” he said, adding he was kind of worried about this storm.
“We’re a little more inland,” said Fallon Daniels, Bryan’s mother, when asked about their location. “But we have a pool and we’re worried about the pool overflowing.”
“He’s very worried,” she said of her son. “He wants to board up the windows. I’m trying to tell him, I’ve been through a couple of hurricanes before. We’re going to be all right.”
Mark and Susan Stacy of Spring Hill have lived in the area for four years. The couple was working as a team to get their minivan filled with bags, but took a break to talk.
They were at the pile Monday and got their allotment that day.
As for concerns about the storm, Mark Stacy said they were going to ride it out.
“I’ve talked to my neighbors and they say they’ve been there for decades, and they haven’t had any trouble,” Mark Stacy said. “Of course, this is a 100-year storm now but we’re watching the reports and it’s taking a turn east.”
Another reason for staying home is more prosaic, Susan Stacy said.
“We have four cats,” she said.
After the storm, they plan on keeping the sand and storing the bags in a tarp for next time.
People loaded their vehicles and joined the long line snaking back toward Anderson Snow Road, but others replaced them and positioned their vehicles after filling up their allotment of sandbags.
