Finding a place to live the remainder of your life in comfort without breaking the bank doesn’t have to be a stressful experience. Whether that’s for yourself, a parent, or a loved one, experts are available who have the time to make sure you find the right place.
While Assisted Living Locators launched its franchise in Pasco and Pinellas counties in June 2021, the past six months have continued to prove the usefulness of consulting experts in the field of senior living. This organization can provide free guidance in locating quality assisted living and in-home care options throughout west central Florida communities.
Senior Care Advisor Jim Bullock is the new franchise owner and with a professional background in hospitality, Bullock knows just how to make his clients comfortable and happy with their decisions. Knowing where to start, who to go to, and what are the differences in assisted living and memory care are all questions he’s been asked by people who may feel overwhelmed by the process.
“I’m often asked how business is and my response is, the opportunities to help area families are significant,” Bullock said. “The need has always been there, but the resources have not been, and I’m delighted to fill that void for many families.”
Assisted Living Locators can provide tours of qualified vetted home health, hospice, assisted living, memory care, and adult family homes. Bullock makes himself available to get to know clients by phone, video technology, or in person. This insight helps him see what the best fit may be for who he’s serving.
“The demand for assisted living and memory care is high and it’s an underserved market in terms of providing education options and guidance,” Bullock said. “With knowledge and guidance, families feel empowered and approach this life transition with a heightened level of confidence on behalf of their loved one.”
According to Bullock, the number of assisted living and memory care communities is growing and it’s no surprise when 10,000 people a day in the United States are turning 65 years old. You can see there’s a great need, he added.
Being familiar with the communities, Bullock is acquainted with a wide range of options and resources for people with various budgets. A big part of his job is finding out what the client’s care needs are, what area they want to live, and what their budget includes.
Bullock said in his job he comes across a lot of veterans who don’t have much to live off of outside of their pension. There is an additional benefit many veterans don’t know about called Aid and Attendance that Bullock will see if they are qualified for. This program is specifically designed for veterans in need of assisted living or home care. It’s rewarding, Bullock said, to share with families that their loved one may qualify for an opportunity that may subsidize their assisted living or home care needs.
“People are grateful for our services,” Bullock said. “I do stay in touch with the families. I delivered Christmas trees over the holidays, and I’ll come celebrate their birthday with residents I’ve been fortunate to place. So, it doesn’t stop once we’ve placed them within a community. Our responsibilities to stay in touch with them quite frequently and make sure that everyone’s okay. There are seniors in Florida where they have no adult children or a family in the state, so that puts further responsibility on our shoulders and it’s one we gladly accept.”
In addition to the services Assisted Living Locators provides, Bullock has teamed up with KidsAlfresco to build and deliver whimsical bird feeding stations to senior living residents. This project, entitled “Birds of Pray,” connects seniors living in isolation back with nature. Especially in a time during COVID, where seniors may not be able to get out or they may be living with limited mobility, these bird feeding stations brings wildlife to them just outside their window.
Bullock said he spent a lot of time visiting with seniors in assisted living and memory care facilities and he noticed that while staff do a great job engaging residents in activities, a prominent request he’s seen is these residents losing their connection with the great outdoors.
“I thought, how can I enhance their experience here?” Bullock said. “I started with one bird feeding station hanging outside one of the resident’s windows and other residents were asking if they could get one too.”
Assisted Living Locators provides the building materials to KidsAlfresco, an environmental stewardship youth and adult volunteer organization, which then in turn hand crafts the seven-feet-tall bird feeding stations. These stations feature interchangeable signage with messages of encouragement. These signs can be customized to recognize a holiday, celebrate a resident’s birthday, honor a veteran, welcome a new resident or other special occasions.
To learn more about Assisted Living Locators, call Jim Bullock at 727-803-2567 or visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com/PalmHarbor.
