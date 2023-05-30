“Diversity” has become a divisive word among some populations in Florida, but at its heart, the word simply means different folks have different strokes. And understanding the differences among folks, respecting them, and tailoring programs to mesh with their cultures is crucial to solving problems such as substance addiction, Bonni Snider told the Suncoast News. Snider is co-chair of the Cultural Competence Committee of Pasco ASAP (the Alliance for Substance Addiction and Prevention), and she officiated at a diversity training Town Hall on May 22 at Pasco-Hernando State College in Port Richey. Meriel Martínez of the Nonprofit Leadership Center of Tampa Bay provided the training.
ASAP is affiliated with the Alliance for Healthy Communities (empoweredcommunities.org), a coalition of groups, agencies and people seeking to improve the lives of Pasco residents. It works through education and advocacy to reduce and mediate substance addiction. That addiction is not selective about the age, ethnic origin, financial status, religion or any other demographic category its victims might be in.
That’s why, Snider said, it’s so important to understand diversity and meet people where they are.
“When we're working with different populations, you know, whether it is substance abuse or anything else, we're going to encounter very diverse populations. It’s important that we are aware of those differing populations as well as our own implicit, or in some cases not-so-implicit, biases. This will aid us when we're working with this population.”
For example, for many baby boomers (according to Florida Demographics, a little over one-fifth of Pasco County’s population is 65 and older), teen experimentation with alcohol or marijuana is to be expected, and maybe not problematic.
“So,” Snider said, “at the Fourth of July celebration Uncle Joe gave Johnny a sip of beer, or a child has a sip of champagne at a wedding, it’ wasn’t a big deal. It is a big deal. Teens (experimented with) hash and weed. School-age children smoked (cigarettes) in the bathroom. Now, smoking cigarettes is gross, but vaping is a big thing now.
“So it’s important that we make sure we’re able to have not only difficult conversations, but conversations in which we’re sharing different viewpoints.”
Snider said ASAP is also concerned with eliminating, or at least reducing, the stigma associated with substance addiction. According to Indiana University’s Next Level Recovery Initiative, “Stigma can be one of the primary barriers to overcoming substance use disorder, preventing people from seeking the treatment and support needed to overcome the disease.”
Aside from the stigma associated with addiction, stigmatizing certain populations can send them down a cascading spiral that results in them falling prey to substance addiction. That can happen not only on the individual level, she said, but in terms of wider public policy.
For example, she said, “Use the ‘don't say gay bill.’ OK. What does this mean? We can't talk about gender identity, and for people who identify as LGBTQ, what does that do to them from a mental health perspective? And then if they're having issues on a mental health perspective, how might that lead to issues, whether it be suicide or substance misuse? Having a lack of understanding about empathy and diversity can lead to a cascading effect that happens.”
ASAP will hold its third annual opioid Town Hall, “Tipping the Scale,” at Starkey Ranch Theatre Library Cultural Center in Odessa on June 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. The program, free and open to the public, will include a showing of the film “Tipping the Pain Scale” followed by a panel discussion.
For more information about ASAP, visit empoweredcommunities.org or call 727-315-8658.
