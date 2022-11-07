About half of Hernando County's registered voters have cast ballots as of 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
While the books are closed on the county commission elections, two seats will be decided on the school board, two seats will be decided on the Brooksville City Council and there is a congressional race to be decided, a U.S. Senate race to be decided and a gubernatorial race to be decided as well as races for state House and state Senate.
As of 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, of the 148,486 active eligible voters in Hernando County, 79,701 either voted early (17,620), by mail (30,057) or at a polling place on Election Day (31,995). There also are 29 provisional ballots.
That makes for a turnout of 53.68% so far.
Total ballots by party were 43,579 Republican, 20,345 Democrat, 14,414 No Party Affiliation and 1,363 “Other.”
Rita Lovelace of Brooksville was one of a few people who came into the Supervisor of Elections office on Spring Hill Drive to drop in a mail ballot.
She said she believes the voting system works well where she lives, and said that she didn’t want to have to wait in line on Tuesday to vote and she wanted to be sure she voted.
“I don’t think it works everywhere,” she said of the system.
A few other people also came in to drop off ballots or ask questions.
Supervisor of Elections Shirley Anderson was busy with the canvassing board counting ballots, but took a few minutes to talk and said things were going well.
“We are now canvassing, our canvassing board is meeting, we are verifying duplicates that have been done, we have more ballots being opened back here,” she said. “And ballots are being tabulated. It’s a busy day, precincts are being set up.”
She was hoping for a big turnout on Tuesday, Nov. 8, she said.
“I’m thinking 32,000,” Anderson said. “I hope 40,000; I hope 100,000. I hope everybody shows up.”
This story has been updated with the latest voting numbers from the Supervisor of Elections office.
