Less than a third of eligible voters in HernandoCounty cast ballots early or by mail, according to the Supervisor of Elections website’s unofficial count on Monday, Nov. 7.
Tuesday, Nov. 8, is the day of the general election.
While the books are closed on the county commission elections, two seats will be decided on the school board, two seats will be decided on the Brooksville City Council and there is a congressional race to be decided, a U.S. Senate race to be decided and a gubernatorial race to be decided as well as races for state House and state Senate.
As of 2 p.m. Monday, of the 148,486 active eligible voters in HernandoCounty, 46,063 either voted early (17,620) or by mail (28,419). There also are four provisional ballots.
That makes for a turnout of 30.81% so far.
Total ballots by party were 23,270 Republican, 13,935 Democrat, 8,116 No Party Affiliation and 722 “Other.”
Rita Lovelace of Brooksville was one of a few people who came into the Supervisor of Elections office on Spring Hill Drive to drop in a mail ballot.
She said she believes the voting system works well where she lives, and said that she didn’t want to have to wait in line on Tuesday to vote and she wanted to be sure she voted.
“I don’t think it works everywhere,” she said of the system.
A few other people also came in to drop off ballots or ask questions.
Supervisor of Elections Shirley Anderson was busy with the canvassing board counting ballots, but took a few minutes to talk and said things were going well.
“We are now canvassing, our canvassing board is meeting, we are verifying duplicates that have been done, we have more ballots being opened back here,” she said. “And ballots are being tabulated. It’s a busy day, precincts are being set up.”
She’s hoping for a big turnout on Tuesday, Nov. 8, she said.
“I’m thinking 32,000,” Anderson said. “I hope 40,000; I hope 100,000. I hope everybody shows up.”
