The West Pasco Art Guild made sure to “Celebrate the Arts” on March 19 at its gallery and studio space on Jefferson Street in New Port Richey. At a reception and showing, the Guild showed off the work of members and awarded prizes, including a Mayor’s Choice selected by New Port Richey’s Rob Marlowe, while artists and guests sipped wine, nibbled at snacks and marveled at the wide array of oils, watercolors, ceramics and more on display.
There awards were: First place, Louanne Headrick; second place, Doug Templeton; and third place, Gillian Graffy. Darla Nolan took home both the Mayor's Choice and a Merit Award; Betty Stallard also won a Merit Award; and Janis Reyner and Carol Spicuglia both received honorable mention. While the winners, and many other members, displayed work that could hold its own in any gallery in the country, Guild members emphasized that people don’t need advanced skills, special talent, or even the ability to draw in order to enjoy the arts. The Guild holds classes for everyone from rank beginners to the highly skilled in all sorts of visual art forms, including not only painting but mixed media, pottery, pencil, and more, for children and adults. You need not be a member to take a class, but members get to use studio and gallery space, order discounted art supplies, and more.
The Guild also runs a gift shop where the public can support their local artists by purchasing everything from postcards to vases.
For more information about the Guild and upcoming shows, visit westpascoartguildandgallery.org, stop by in person at 6206 Jefferson Street in New Port Richey, or call 727 841-7732.
