BROOKSVILLE – Several planes from World War II have arrived at the Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport, but there is one that will not be coming.
Bart Graham, the acting spokesman for the Commemorative Air Force branch in Hernando County, said Monday that the B-29 named “FiFi” had mechanical issues and will not be able to make its Florida stops.
The B-24 and the other aircraft -- the T-6 Texan, a PT-13 Stearman, a T-34 Mentor and an RC-45J Expeditor – have arrived.
On Feb. 21-22, the event will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Accompanying aircraft will be offering rides all day each day. The B-24 flies at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Cockpit tours of the B-24 will be available when the aircraft are done flying.
The aircraft will be staged at the American Aviation FBO ramp at Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport, 2495 Broad St., Brooksville.
Access to the ramp is $20 for adults, $10 for youths age 11 through 17, and free for children age 10 and under. Rides may be booked in advance at AirPowerTour.org, where additional information about the event may also be found.
