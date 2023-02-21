Inaugural Remembrance Love Walk honors lives of those who have died
The inaugural Remembrance Love Walk was held on Feb. 11 at Starkey Wilderness Park in New Port Richey. The idea was to gather people together around Valentine’s Day to remember those who have passed away too soon, speak their names, honor their lives by telling stories and remembering how they touched our lives.
The Veterans Approved Network and Gulf Coast Chapter of American Gold Star Mothers Inc. came together to put the walk together. The guest speaker was retired Marine Corps Maj. Gen. James Hartsell, the current executive director of the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs. Other organizations present were Mission 22 and American Society for Suicide Prevention.
The 2.2-mile walk was an acknowledgement of the loss of 22 veterans a day to suicide. Approximately 100 people participated, and money raised went to support the mission of suicide prevention.
Guild seeking artists for show
NEW PORT RICHEY — The West Pasco Art Guild is calling all artists to Celebrate the Arts by submitting their work to an Invitational Art Show and Reception to be held March 19 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Guild, 6206 Jefferson St., in New Port Richey.
Artists can submit their work March 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Entry fees are $10 for the first piece and $5 for each additional piece for members of the guild and reciprocal organizations, and $15 for the first piece and $5 for each additional piece for nonmembers. There is also a requested $5 donation for food and wine for the show and reception.
At the reception and awards ceremony, one artist will receive the Mayor’s Choice Award and winning artists will receive prizes of Blick art supplies.
For more information, email
Pasco Animal Services restricts dog intakes
LAND O’ LAKES — Pasco County Animal Services is limiting stray intakes and suspending owner surrenders of dogs for 14 days following two positive cases of canine parvovirus,
PCAS will remain open for adoptions, surgeries, rescue transfers, vaccine and microchip clinics, pet licensing and owner-requested euthanasia needs. Only healthy, asymptomatic dogs will be available for adoption, with adopters required to sign waivers warning of potential exposure to parvovirus.
The two adult dogs who tested positive for parvovirus were vaccinated at PCAS and had been at the shelter for more than a month. They’re undergoing treatment, the shelter said. Based on guidance from veterinary professionals, PCAS believes this virus may be present in the community. PCAS officials recommended contacting a veterinarian if a family pet experiences symptoms such as lethargy, vomiting or diarrhea.
Spay/neuter program returns to Pasco Animal Services
LAND O’ LAKES — Pasco County Animal Services is reintroducing its low-cost Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate and Return program for feral and community cats.
“TNVR is widely accepted as the most effective, humane method of controlling the feral and community cat population,” says PCAS Director Mike Shumate. “As demand continues to grow, we’re proud to offer customers an additional option to help our community cats.”
Cats are accepted by appointment only. To schedule, call 813-929-1212. It will take place at 19640 Dogpatch Lane, Land O’ Lakes. A limited number of appointments are available.
To be included in the program, cats must be captured in Pasco County, appear healthy/weigh at least 3 pounds, arrive in a humane cat trap and be alone in the trap.
Cost is $5 per cat (cash preferred) and includes rabies and FVRCP vaccines. Per veterinary guidelines, cats will have an ear tipped while under anesthesia so people can identify cats who’ve been through the program.
Keep Pasco Beautiful to host Great American Cleanup
Keep Pasco Beautiful is partnering with Pasco County again this year to recruit volunteers for the annual Great American Cleanup, which will be held Saturday, March 4, from 8 a.m. to noon, at various locations.
Volunteer registration is open through Friday, Feb. 24. Disposable gloves, trash bags and T-shirts will be provided, while supplies last.
“There is no trash fairy, and litter doesn’t magically disappear,” Keep Pasco Beautiful Coordinator Kristen King said. “This is a great opportunity to educate our youth about litter and start effecting behavioral change in our community.”
In 2022, 761 volunteers picked up 22.65 tons of trash at 43 locations throughout Pasco. The event is a partnership among Keep Pasco Beautiful, Pasco County Public Works, Pasco County Solid Waste, Coastal Waste and Recycling and Tampa Bay Water.
For more information, visit keeppascobeautiful.org.
Two Pasco analysts graduate from FDLE academy
MIAMI — Two law enforcement analysts from Pasco County are among 24 statewide who have graduated from Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy operated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Lauren Pacheco and Meagan Ralle represented the Pasco County Sheriff’s office in Class 34. They are now recognized as Florida-certified law enforcement analysts.
During the six-week academy, graduates were challenged with hands-on training, assignments, quizzes and presentations. They developed the skills necessary to complete individual and group research projects.
Graduates serve crime intelligence analyst roles representing 18 criminal justice agencies throughout the state.
Multifamily 322-unit complex planned in San Antonio
Dobbins Group, a leading multifamily real estate investment firm, along with the premier general contractor, Capstone Building Corp., recently announced the start of construction of a 322-unit multifamily community in Pasco County.
Ranch Hill Apartments will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging across two- and three-story buildings in a low-density layout. It will be located at 29068 Queenston Loop, San Antonio.
Dobbins says Ranch Hill is the only development in the submarket utilizing Big House architecture, a trademarked design developed by architect Humphries & Partners that evokes the look and feel of townhomes, including integrated garages, while providing increased efficiency versus a side-by-side layout.
Dobbins Group will lead the development and Capstone Building Corp will serve as the general contractor. Humphries & Partners is serving as the architect with WRA serving as civil engineer, HPLA as the landscape architect and Faulkner Engineering as the geotechnical and quality control engineer. The land transaction for this development was brokered by Gerard Crum and Ray Ploucher of Real Estate Advisory Corp - Tampa.
Community invited to view Saint Leo bridge-building competition
ST. LEO – The community is invited to watch future and amateur engineers and scientists compete in Saint Leo University’s annual Popsicle® stick bridge competition. Hosted by the Department of Natural Sciences, the event will be held 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 9, in Selby Auditorium in Lewis Hall at the campus at 33701 State Road 52, St. Leo. Selby Auditorium/Lewis Hall is visible on the immediate right just inside the main entrance to the campus, four miles east of Interstate 75 (Exit 285) in the town of St. Leo. Free parking is available in surface lots and in the campus garage.
Saint Leo University and Pasco County high school students are invited to design and build Popsicle® stick bridges and compete in this contest. The goal of the contest is to build the strongest possible bridge using only Elmer’s® glue and no more than 200 standard Popsicle® sticks. Entries must bridge a 1.2-meter span as described in the contest rules.
Teams of one to three students may compete, and members should come up with a name for their bridge.
Winners will be selected in two categories: the strongest bridge that can hold the most weight and the Most Aesthetically Pleasing Bridge that receives the most votes from the audience.
Register by emailing Dr. Harsha Perera, assistant professor of physics and physical sciences, at Harsha.Perera@saintleo.edu by Feb. 25, then pick up a kit, design a bridge, build it (test it if you like) and then come to the university to test it on March 9.
The public is invited to attend the event to watch the teams compete and see which bridge can hold the most weight (and which bridges collapse quickly).
Pasco County Fire Rescue launches recruiting effort
LAND O’ LAKES — Pasco County Fire Rescue has announced an innovative recruitment effort to hire State of Florida-certified paramedics.
Pasco County Fire Rescue will pay all costs associated with their participation in gaining their State of Florida firefighting credential through the PCFR academy.
Qualified paramedics will receive their training at the state-of-the-art Pasco County Fire Rescue Training Center during the first 14 weeks of their employment. After successfully completing the fire academy, recruits will enter the workforce as credentialed State of Florida Firefighter/Paramedics and will immediately start work.
Applicants must be able to complete the following:
1. Background check
2. Drug screening
3. Fingerprinting to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement
4. Sign an affidavit as a non-user of tobacco for one year
5. Complete a firefighter health physical
6. Complete a physical abilities exam
• 1.5 mile run in less than 15 minutes
• 40 push-ups in 2 minutes
• 40 sit-ups in 2 minutes
For more information on how to apply, visit:
https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/pasco/jobs/3899934/paramedic-non-firefighter
