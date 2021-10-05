Marjorie’s Hope wins State Farm grant
NEW PORT RICHEY — The local nonprofit Marjorie’s Hope has won a $25,000 grant from State Farm’s Neighborhood Assist program to help create a store where teachers can shop for free classroom supplies.
A total of 11 Florida organizations won grants, State Farm said in a press release. In 10 days in August, 125,000 people cast more than 3 million votes in support of their favorite causes. As a result, 40 communities in 18 states will be getting an assist from State Farm.
Tax collector’s offices provide $1,000 checks to 6 schools
PASCO COUNTY — The five Pasco County Tax Collector’s offices collected donations in July for the Pasco school district’s ABC (Assist, Believe & Care) Program. The program was created to provide financial assistance to students and their families who are experiencing economic hardship, especially when those needs interfere with the student’s ability to be academically successful.
The schools chosen by each office to receive $1,000 donations are:
• Gulf Harbors Office – Marlowe Elementary School, New Port Richey
• Wesley Chapel Office – Veterans Elementary School, Wesley Chapel
• New Port Richey (West Pasco Government Center) Office – Chasco Elementary School, New Port Richey
• Land O’ Lakes Office – Pineview Elementary, Land O’ Lakes
• Dade City Office – Rodney Cox Elementary School, Dade City
• Additional School – Gulfside Elementary, Holiday
Spooky fun at Mustang Madness Oct. 30
WESLEY CHAPEL — The Bay Area Mustangs, a 501(c)(3) charity organization, is hosting a Halloween-themed car show at Parks Ford of Wesley Chapel, 28739 State Road 54, on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will feature food trucks, costume contests with cash prizes, games, 50/50 raffles, a silent auction, and a DJ. Proceeds will go to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay to support their one-to-one mentoring programs.
There will be prizes for best boys’ and girls’ costumes.
Cars may pre-register by Oct. 22, at https://www.bayareamustangs.com/show for $20. Day of show registration is $25 if space allows.
Florida Native Plant Society to meet
The Nature Coast Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society meets the second Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at The Land O’ Lakes Heritage Park Community Center, 5401 Land O’ Lakes Blvd/US 41.
The subject of the Oct. 12 meeting is “Floristic Diversity of the USF Forest Preserve” presented by Jennie Mounger. Located north of Fletcher Avenue, the USF Forest Preserve protects over 600 acres of imperiled sandhill and wetland ecosystems and nearly a dozen endangered or threatened plant species.
