Volunteers needed for Pasco Coastal Cleanup
Residents of the county are being invited to participate in an international event to clean up the coasts from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 18, at various locations in the county.
“Red tide and algae blooms have affected our beautiful Gulf of Mexico,” said Keep Pasco Beautiful coordinator Kristen King. “Cleaning up our community, both on land and in the water, can have a positive, long-lasting impact.”
Volunteers have until Sept. 10 to register at https://www.keeppascobeautiful.org/coastal-cleanup. Disposable gloves and trash bags will be provided. Coastal Cleanup T-shirts will be handed out while supplies last.
The event helps prevent marine debris by cleaning roads and public spaces before trash travels through the stormwater system and ultimately into waterways.
For more information about Keep Pasco Beautiful, visit keeppascobeautiful.org
Public transit system rebranded as GOPASCO
The county has rebranded its public transportation system, the county said in a press release, and that includes a new logo, an improved website (GOPASCO.com), and new public signage and materials.
“Our logo and website have changed significantly to better represent the public transportation system of Pasco County,” said GOPASCO Director Kurt Scheible. “The new branding and logo allow our customers to instantly recognize the system. Our team is proud of this major change and will continue to provide stellar service to Pasco County.”
Sheriff’s Office accepted into Georgetown’s ABLE Project
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office has been accepted into the Georgetown University Law Center’s ABLE (Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement) Project.
The ABLE project was created by the Georgetown University Law Center to ensure every law enforcement officer has the opportunity to receive meaningful, effective active bystandership training. The ABLE project builds on duty-to-intervene policies and supports a police culture that reaffirms the successful use of proven peer intervention strategies.
The ABLE Project is a national hub for training, technical assistance and research, all with the aim of supporting a law enforcement culture in which officers intervene as necessary to prevent misconduct while also promoting officer health and wellness.
Grand opening of recreation complex postponed
WESLEY CHAPEL — The events marking the grand opening of the Wesley Chapel District Park Recreation Complex have been postponed, the county said in a press release.
There are “a few last-minute construction details that need to be finalized before we can welcome the public into the facility,” the release said.
These events are canceled and will be rescheduled for a later date as soon as plans are finalized:
• The Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony, previously set for Friday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m.
• The Grand Opening Celebration, previously set for Saturday, Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The $4.8 million Wesley Chapel District Park at 7727 Boyette Road was funded with park impact fees and adds a double gymnasium and recreation center to the 144-acre park, making it the largest combination indoor/outdoor county park facility in Pasco County and the first recreation center to be built in Pasco in 30 years.
