PHSC offering rapid credentialing exam prep courses
Pasco-Hernando State College has announced Fall 2021 courses for industry certifications through online and remote learning, the college announced on July 29.
Participants can become certified in computer technology, engineering/manufacturing, business, transportation and education. See more information on the list of courses at https://www.phsc.edu/academics/job-training.
Most courses will be offered in a hybrid format of both online and remote instruction. These hybrid courses will meet remotely on the day and time listed in the schedule by utilizing Zoom technology. Students will need a webcam and microphone for these classes. Some courses will be offered face-to-face as noted.
For more information, contact Karen Strouthopoulos at (727) 816-3123 or email stroutk@phsc.edu. To register and pay online, visit https://www.phsc.edu/academics/continuing-education and select view and register for courses.
Richey Suncoast Theatre postpones ‘Music Man’ for two weeks
The Richey Suncoast Theatre’s presentation of “The Music Man” is being delayed by two weeks to Aug. 13, 14 and 15, the theatre said in an email.
Patrons who purchased tickets already have been notified. There still are seats available, the theater said.
To buy tickets, go to https://ci.ovationtix.com/36105/production/1061088.
NPR Shrine Club seeks new members
The New Port Richey Shrine Club wants all Shriners, regardless of temple affiliation in the greater New Port Richey area, to know they are welcome to join in the club’s fun and fellowship. The club is chartered with Egypt Temple of Tampa, with many Nobles from temples throughout the world.
The club meets the second Thursday of the month for a noon luncheon at the American Legion #79, 5329 Legion Way, New Port Richey. For more information, contact Dale Bieber at bieberdale89@gmail.com.
Tax collector in Dade City limits its services for renovations
The Tax Collector’s Office in Dade City will be offering limited services starting Aug. 4 through Sept. 30 because of office renovations, Tax Collector Mike Fasano said in a press release.
Services that will continue to be provided at the Dade City office include automobile/boat registrations and renewals, all title work (Florida title and out-of-state titles transferring to Florida), hunting and fishing licenses, property tax, business tax, and dealer drop-off and pickup work, the release said.
Concealed weapons permit applications and all driver license services including road testing will not be available. These services will be provided at the Wesley Chapel Office, 4610 Pet Lane, Lutz.
For more information, visit www.pascotaxes.com or contact the centralized call center at 727-847-8032, 813-235-6076 or 352-521-4338.
Learn to become a Master Gardener Volunteer
The UF/IFAS Pasco County Cooperative Extension Service is offering a free “Meet & Greet” preview session for anyone interested in applying for the 2021 Master Gardener Volunteer training class. All potential applicants must attend the 3 p.m. Aug. 12 session to be considered for the program.
The 2021 class begins Sept. 21, and includes weekly live online training sessions, in-person sessions, as well as online modules to work at one’s own pace. The class runs seven consecutive weeks. In-person classes will be at Heritage Park, 5401 Land O’ Lakes Blvd., Land O’ Lakes.
Pre-registration is required at bit.ly/eventbritepasco.
Get your cats microchipped at free event
Pasco County Animal Services is offering free microchipping for your cats on Saturday, Aug. 7, in a special drive-thru event. Pre-registration is required beginning July 31.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon at Pasco County Animal Services, Building C, 19640 Dogpatch Lane, Land O’ Lakes.
You only need to make one appointment, even if you plan to microchip more than one cat.
Cat owners can stay in their vehicles when they arrive. Cats must be in carriers, which staff and volunteers will then walk to the microchipping station.
“Microchipped cats are almost 20 times as likely to be returned to their owners, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association,” said Pasco County Animal Services Director Mike Shumate. “We want to help reunite as many lost cats as possible with the people who love them.”
