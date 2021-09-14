Pasco Tax Collector’s Staff Raises Over $8,700.00 for Cindy’s Pets
Tax Collector Mike Fasano, Assistant Tax Collector Greg Giordano, and employees of the Pasco County Tax Collector’s Office present both a ceremonial and a “real” check to Cindy’s Pets Founders Dr. Missy & Mike Nurrenbrock and many of their volunteers at the Land O’ Lakes Tax Collector’s Office.
Conn’s HomePlus opens store in Port Richey
PORT RICHEY — Conn’s Inc., a specialty retailer of furniture, mattresses, home appliances and consumer electronics, has opened a new store at the Embassy Crossing Shopping Center at 9642 U.S. 19 in Port Richey.
This is the 10th Conn’s HomePlus location to open in Florida in less than a year and brings the total number of stores to 155 across 15 states. The new location opened on Sept. 3. The website is www.conns.com.
“We are excited about the growth in the Florida market,” said Chandra Holt, Conn's HomePlus CEO and president, in a press release. “The new store in Port Richey demonstrates our commitment to being a key player in the growing Florida economy while also increasing our opportunities to positively impact the customers and communities we serve.”
Gulf Coast Medical Center relocates
HUDSON — Gulf Coast Medical Center has moved to 9100 Hudson Ave., Hudson, in the Fairway Oaks Plaza at the corner of Hudson Avenue and Little Road. The new facility offers additional square footage and convenient parking.
Steven Shaver, DO, and Christine Fisher, APRN-C, are in the new location. In addition, new priority care services will be offered for same- and next-day appointments.
For more information, call 727-868-2151 or visit www.gcmc1.com.
Pasco County Fire Rescue earns national recognition for STEM1 efforts
LAND O’ LAKES — Pasco County Fire Rescue has received the American Heart Association's Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold Plus Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures to treat patients who suffer severe heart attacks, according to a press release.
Each year, more than 250,000 people experience an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), the deadliest type of heart attack, caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart that requires timely treatment. To prevent death, it is critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible, either by mechanically opening the blocked vessel or by providing clot-busting medication.
"We are so incredibly proud of our staff here at Pasco County Fire Rescue. Thank you to our staff to have earned this national recognition for our efforts in implementing quality improvement measures for treatment of patients who experience cardiac arrest,” said Pasco County Fire Rescue Fire Chief Scott Cassin.
Pasco Animal Services hopes to clear shelters
LAND O’ LAKES — Pasco County Animal Services said it will participate in the annual Clear the Shelter event Saturday, Sept. 18. Adoption fees for all available dogs and cats will be waived. Pasco residents will be required to purchase a county license for each pet adopted. Adoptions include spay or neuter surgery, vaccinations and microchipping.
The event will happen from noon to 6:30 p.m. at Pasco County Animal Services, Building A (Adoption Center), 19640 Dogpatch Lane, Land O’ Lakes. For more information, visit ClearTheShelters.com and MyPasco.net/PAS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.