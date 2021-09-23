Outside group questioning Pasco voters
Brian Corley, the county’s Supervisor of Elections, said in a press release that his office has been made aware that individuals have gone to registered voters' homes throughout Pasco County to inquire and verify information for voters at that address and possibly inquiring if they voted in the 2020 General Election.
These individuals are not affiliated with the Pasco County Supervisor of Elections' Office, Corley said. These activities are also occurring in other Florida counties. Apparently, in another county, an individual went to a voter's home and misrepresented themselves as being with that county and/or the Supervisor of Elections' Office.
While third-party groups have a legal right to voter information, Corley said his staff does not come to your house inquiring as to your voting history. If an individual indicates they are with Pasco County or the Pasco County Supervisor of Elections’ Office, Corley said to contact his office at 1-800-851-8754.
Wesley Chapel recreation center to open Oct. 2
WESLEY CHAPEL — Oct. 2 will be a happy day for many in Wesley Chapel when the new 17,800-square-foot recreation center has its grand opening.
There will be an invitation-only ribbon-cutting Thursday, Sept. 30, and the grand opening celebration will be on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The grand opening event will take place outdoors with small group tours of the indoor facility to allow for physical distancing.
The $4.8 million recreation facility, funded with park impact fees, adds a sports gymnasium and activity rooms to the 144-acre park, making it the largest combination indoor/outdoor county park facility in Pasco County.
Both events will be held at Wesley Chapel District Park, 7727 Boyette Road, Wesley Chapel.
The family-friendly grand opening celebration includes inflatables, games, music, hockey clinics, and more.
For more information visit bit.ly/3fAWtpr.
Learn about NPR Shrine Club, Shriners International & Free Masonry
NEW PORT RICHEY — All Scottish Rite and/or York Rite Masons as well as all Masonic members and those men that wish to be Masons can come to the New Port Richey Shrine Club to experience what the club is all about. Members meet on the second Thursday each month at noon in the American Legion Post 79, 5329 Legion Way Road, New Port Richey.
The Shriners are a fraternal organization that provides quality programs and services for its members, their families and their friends, but also services mankind through the resources of its philanthropy. Join members on Oct. 14 for a Picnic at the VFW, 1151 Osceola Drive, New Port Richey.
To learn more, email Dale Bieber at bieberdale89@gmail.com.
Premier to hold open house
NEW PORT RICHEY — Premier Community Health Care will hold an open house from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 25, at its center, 6906 Madison St., New Port Richey. This is a free family event offering dental, vision, and hearing screenings, games, activities, and refreshments.
For more information, call 352-518-2000 or visit www.PremierHC.org.
Pasco United Way earns 4-star rating from charity rating
LAND O’ LAKES — United Way of Pasco County’s strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency has earned a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator, the organization said in a press release. This is the first time that United Way of Pasco County has earned this top distinction. According to Charity Navigator, only about a quarter of rated charities have received this distinction.
Child therapy center builds new location with financing from American Momentum Bank
ODESSA — The Kid Counselor Center, the only therapy practice in Pasco County dedicated exclusively to offering child play therapy, relocated from its previously leased space in New Port Richey to a newly constructed, larger building in Odessa in mid-August to keep up with rapid business growth fueled by increasing client demand, according to a press release.
The Kid Counselor Center grew from a single-therapist, part-time practice in 2016 seeing 10 clients a week to a practice with three full-time therapists seeing 75 patients a week by 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic and lack of available commercial real estate space temporarily stalled growth; however, now the practice has a 60-patient waitlist as it awaits the onboarding of two additional full-time registered play therapists to join in the coming weeks. Plans are also in the works to expand the Family Counselor Center wing for adult therapy by hiring three additional therapists.
American Momentum Bank’s Small Business Administration (SBA) Division financed the recent expansion with a $1 million construction loan. The loan allowed The Kid Counselor Center’s owner, Dr. Brenna Hicks to purchase a parcel of land at 15123 Ogden Loop in Odessa and construct a 4,780-square-foot clinical office space.
Suncoast Credit Union helps visually impaired children develop living skills
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Lighthouse for the Visually Impaired and Blind has received a generous grant from Suncoast Credit Union, Florida’s largest credit union, to help children who are visually impaired learn skills needed for independence, according to a press release.
“Every child deserves a fulfilling educational experience and we want to do what we can to make that a reality. Developing life skills is so important as they are a fundamental part of life,” said Cindy Helton, executive director of the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation. “Supporting LVIB is a natural fit for Suncoast, as we both share the similar goal of promoting the education, health, and well-being of children in our communities.”
The Children's Program at LVIB provides daily living skills training and other supports that help children compensate for vision loss so they are able to fully participate at home, school, and in the community. It also begins preparing them for future employment by developing the soft and hard skills needed, such as communication, socialization, self-advocacy, and technology skills.
DOH-Pasco offers free HIV, hepatitis C tests
The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County offers free rapid HIV and hepatitis C testing on Wednesdays and Thursdays at the county health department at 10841 Little Road. in New Port Richey. Testing is available by appointment only. Call 727-619-0260 to schedule an appointment.
Results from the rapid tests will be available in 20 minutes. No matter what the test results are, DOH-Pasco will work with clients to take steps to help them protect their health.
Tampa Bay Area YMCAs Host Corporate Cup Challenge
NEW PORT RICHEY — More than a dozen companies from around the Tampa Bay area will take a break from the office (or stay-at-home office) on Saturday, Oct. 16, to enjoy a fun day of team building and networking while supporting the Tampa Bay Area YMCAs at its second annual Corporate Cup Challenge.
This event promotes health and wellness in the workplace for local companies and organizations. Activities include obstacle courses, team building challenges and inflatable challenges.
The event will be at the James P. Gills YMCA, 8411 Photonics Drive, New Port Richey.
Proceeds benefit the Tampa Bay Area YMCAs Financial Assistance Program, which creates opportunities for more than 5,000 people who could otherwise not afford the programs and services.
