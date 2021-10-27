Learn how to conserve water, save money
DADE CITY — Learn to collect rainwater for your landscape at UF/IFAS Pasco County Cooperative Extension Service’s Rainwater Harvesting/Rain Barrel Workshop on Thursday, Nov. 18.
The workshop costs $50 per person and includes one rain barrel, spigot and instructions. Seating is limited, so register by Nov. 1.
The event takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. at UF/IFAS Extension Pasco Office, 36702 State Road 52, Dade City.
Pre-registration is required at bit.ly/NovRainBarrel.
Participants will receive a rain barrel with a capacity of around 50 gallons. The style and color of barrels may vary. Attendance at the workshop is required to receive the barrel. Registration and online payment are required. Print and bring your ticket as proof of purchase.
Starkey named to committees
Pasco County Commissioner Kathryn Starkey has been selected to serve on three committees at the National Association of Counties, according to a press release.
“I’m extremely excited to be appointed to these three important committees, which will allow me to help shape issues and topics that affect the citizens of Pasco County,” Starkey said. “I stand committed to representing Pasco and using examples from our community to help other counties around Florida and the country.”
The appointments include serving as vice chair of the Community, Economic and Workforce Development Steering Committee; vice chair of the International Economic Development Task Force; and as a member of the Large Urban County Caucus.
“You were chosen because my goal is to build a talented and committed leadership team for NACo,” Larry Johnson, president of the national group, said in a letter to Starkey. “Our strength at NACo is in our members and their involvement. Emerging from the last year of challenges, uncertainty and, in many cases, tragedy, we are ready to thrive.”
AdventHealth to host career expo at Amalie Arena
TAMPA — AdventHealth West Florida Division is looking to fill nearly 1,000 job openings in Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Marion, Pasco and Pinellas counties at a career expo from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 26 and 27.
The health system will deploy hundreds of recruiters to offer a wide range of clinical and non-clinical positions in its hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, Centra Care locations and medical group offices.
The expo at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa, will provide job seekers a unique opportunity to do onsite interviews, receive free career advice and do virtual tours of locations.
Interested applicants should visit AdventHealthCareerExpo.com to register. Hiring leaders will be on-site making same-day offers with sign-on incentives up to $35,000.
Festival turns trash into art
NEW PORT RICHEY — Trash will be transformed into art in Pasco County on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the sixth annual Pasco Upcycle & Arts Festival.
The event will take place at Sims Park in New Port Richey. The festival runs in conjunction with America Recycles Day, which aims to reduce waste and change perceptions by showcasing how artists can work wonders with a pile of trash and recycled goods.
“The unique vibe of the event is a combination of art and sustainability,” said Keep Pasco Beautiful Coordinator Kristen King. “I am always amazed at the creativity of our vendors.”
The event features a variety of upcycle vendors and artists selling items such as jewelry made from spoons, repurposed furniture and decor made of pallets. Farmer’s Market vendors, plant sales and food trucks will also be available. Live bands will be providing entertainment.
For more information, call 727-834-3611 or e-mail info@keeppascobeautiful.org.
Food distribution event set for Oct. 28
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office, Farm Share, and local partners the Pasco County NAACP and Shady Hills United Methodist Church will hold a free community food distribution event at 9 a.m. Oct. 28 at the church, 15925 Greenglen Lane, Spring Hill. It's first come first served.
There will be dates in November and December as well.
Be sure to tip your deputy
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office will team up with Bubba's 33, 26340 Silver Maple Parkway, Wesley Chapel, for a night of fundraising from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28. Deputies in the Community Engagement Unit will work alongside Bubba's 33 servers for a night, and all tips deputies receive will go directly to Victory Over Cancer, an organization selected by Bubba's 33.
Tax offices raise $2,000 for MDA boot drive
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Pasco County Tax Collector announced in a press release that its five offices raised $2,800 in donations on behalf of the Firefighters Charities of Pasco’s Muscular Dystrophy Association Boot Drive, according to a press release.
Traditionally, firefighters stood on street corners holding fire boots and took donations from drivers, but this is the second year the Tax Collector’s offices served as donation sites.
“Last year our generous customers donated over $2,000 to the Firefighters Charities of Pasco’s efforts to raise money to fight this disease,” said Tax Collector Mike Fasano. “This year our staff and customers raised over $2,800 to help the MDA fund its 150 research projects around the world.”
Security company looks to hire 200
TRINITY — Allied Universal is seeking to hire more than 200 security professionals and will be holding an open house hiring event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, at the Medical Center of Trinity, 9330 State Road 54, Conference Room D.
In addition to in-person interviews, Allied Universal’s virtual interview process allows applicants to complete the company’s online application from home through video interviewing technology. Applicants can apply online at https://securitycareers-aus.icims.com.
“We are recruiting for all shifts for all levels of experience,” said Leidy Jimenez of Allied Universal. “We are interviewing and hiring on the spot.”
Comprehensive national job listings are available at https://jobs.aus.com.
Hub at Bexley welcomes 4 & Co.
LAND O’ LAKES — The Hub at Bexley, a new retail and commercial destination in Pasco County, will soon add office spaces to its plans for shopping, dining and other retail destinations. 4 & Co. will bring 38,000 square feet of flexible office and coworking space.
“For us, it is about blending flexibility and full-scale services,” said Robin Goris, chief executive of 4 & Co. “From full-time virtual offices to half-day pass options, we have the essential spaces and business services while also offering amenities and unique events that benefit the larger community.”
For more information, visit bexleyflorida.com.
Tampa Bay Water gets new GM
CLEARWATER — Tampa Bay Water’s board of directors ended its search for a new leader after voting 7-0 to approve an employment agreement with Charles H. "Chuck" Carden, making him the utility’s fourth general manager since it was created in 1998.
Carden has served as the utility’s interim general manager since December 2020. Prior to this role, Carden was the utility’s chief operating officer.
During his tenure with Tampa Bay Water, the utility built and operated more than $1 billion in infrastructure and pipelines.
Carden has been employed at Tampa Bay Water since 1993 and worked in finance, project management, construction and water production.
Festival of Trees to be held Nov. 19
Good Samaritan Health Clinic of Pasco will hold its 12th annual Festival of Trees on Friday, Nov. 19, at Kontos Hall, St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 9426 Little Road, New Port Richey.
The Festival of Trees offers an entire night of holiday cheer highlighted by a live auction of custom-themed and decorated trees and wreaths. If you are one of the lucky bidders, your tree or wreath will adorn your home or business just in time for Thanksgiving and the entire holiday season. Go to https://e.givesmart.com/events/nNT/ for tickets and more information.
A sneak preview at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, will be Friends and Family Night. Cost of admission is an item from a list at https://goodsamclinic.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/Good-Sam-Wish-List-FOT-2021.pdf
DAR chapter participates in Pack-a-Sack program
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Pithlachaskotee Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is participating in the Pack-a-Sack program sponsored by One Community Now.
At the October meeting the organization collected 101 pounds of food in the first of what will be many more collections. This kid-friendly school-based program helps address chronic hunger among school-age children in Pasco County. The children receive a sack containing 10 to 12 different kid-friendly foods to help them avoid hunger over the weekend and extended breaks.
One Community Now is located at 5841 Main St., New Port Richey.
Craft show to take place Nov. 6-7
NEW PORT RICHEY — There will be more than 20 vendors at a craft show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 6 and 7. The event will take place at 5329 Sunset Road in New Port Richey.
There will be food for purchase, Christmas gifts and home décor for sale, too.
