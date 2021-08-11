Land O’ Lakes library branch to close for renovation
LAND O’ LAKES — The Land O’ Lakes branch of the Pasco County Public Library will be closing for renovation on Aug. 14. Until then, there will be reduced hours:
Monday and Tuesday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The branch is expected to reopen in the summer of 2022. Patrons should watch for updates on the library website and social media pages.
Books and other materials that have been placed on hold can be picked up at other open libraries.
Beginning Aug. 17, they also can be picked up at the Land O’ Lakes Recreation Complex from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The interior will be completely updated and modernized. There will be new spaces for adults, teens and kids, meeting spaces, new technology, an expanded lobby, a renovated makerspace, and a central service desk, as well as new landscaping and outdoor spaces.
Free preview session for Master Gardener Volunteer
LAND O’ LAKES —The UF/IFAS Pasco County Cooperative Extension Service is offering a free Meet & Greet preview session on Aug. 12 for anyone interested in applying for the 2021 Master Gardener Volunteer Training Class. All potential applicants must attend the preview session to be considered for the program. Preregistration is required at bit.ly/eventbritepasco.
The session will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at Heritage Park, 5401 Land O’ Lakes Blvd.
The class begins Sept. 21 and includes weekly live online training sessions, in-person sessions and online modules for self-paced work. The class runs seven consecutive weeks.
Goodwill to offer COVID-19 vaccinations
Goodwill is hosting COVID-19 vaccination events at its stores in Trinity and Wesley Chapel from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12.
The Department of Health will administer the Moderna vaccine at the following locations:
Goodwill superstore, 11462, S.R. 54, Trinity.
Goodwill superstore, 2390 Willow Oak Drive, Wesley Chapel.
No appointment is necessary and vaccinations will be provided at no cost to those receiving them. Masks are required. Everyone vaccinated at these events will receive a discount coupon good at Goodwill-Suncoast stores.
United Way announces 2021-2022's board of directors
Land O’ Lakes — United Way of Pasco County, a nonprofit dedicated to assisting members of the community who need assistance fulfilling basic needs and/or have fallen victims of substance abuse, human trafficking, and physical abuse, announced its 2021-2022 board of directors following its annual board meeting held in late June.
United Way of Pasco County would like to thank the following Board Members who have served the agency well and who have shown great leadership; Mike Napier, Health Officer for the Florida Department of Health, who has served as Board Chair since the summer of 2019, and Julie Rockwell, Raymond James Financial, Inc., who served as Finance Chair & Treasure since the summer of 2020.
During the agency’s annual meeting, the organization thanked and elected board members as part of its annual traditions. Lisa Shippy-Gonzalez from the Pasco County Clerk and Comptroller’s Office has been elected chairman. She served the agency’s vice chair for the last two years.
Mike Aitken of Publix Super Markets will serve as vice chairman, and Stephen Williams of Williams, Ristoff & Proper, PLC, will be finance chairman and treasurer. Continuing onto a second term as the agency’s secretary is Christina Holmes.
“United Way of Pasco has been fortunate to have the leadership and support from these excellent community leaders, we are very grateful for their service,” said Charles Anderson, president and CEO of United Way of Pasco County. United Way also welcomed two new board members, Brandon May from Morton Plant North Bay Hospital and Pastor Eugene Ganaway from Growing in Grace Community Church.
Pasco news briefs
