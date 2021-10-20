Food distributions return to Pasco
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is again teaming up with Farm Share and local partners the Pasco County NAACP and Shady Hills United Methodist Church for a free community food distribution event at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, at Shady Hills United Methodist Church, 15925 Greenglen Lane, Spring Hill. It's first come first served, so come out early.
Pasco Extension opens new main office
DADE CITY — UF/IFAS Cooperative Extension Pasco County will hold a grand opening of its new main office building at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27.
The celebration will include small group tours of the facility plus an outdoor ribbon cutting. The facility is at 36702 State Road 52 in Dade City. Pre-register for the grand opening at bit.ly/pascoextensionopeningregistration.
The 6,400-square-foot building was made possible with a $1.1 million state grant, combined with $244,000 in funding approved by the Pasco Board of County Commissioners. The Pasco County Fair Association gave $197,000.
“We look forward to serving our community by providing educational services, consultations and workshops from our new office and meeting space,” said Pasco County Extension Director Whitney Elmore.
PHSC fitness centers to be dedicated
New state-of-the-art fitness facilities located at Pasco-Hernando State College’s West Campus in New Port Richey will be dedicated at the PHSC vs. Trinity College basketball season opener on Nov. 2, according to a press release.
A brief half-time presentation will dedicate the Rao Musunuru, M.D., Cardio Center and the Timothy L. Beard, Ph.D., Fitness Center, named respectively for PHSC's district board of trustees vice-chair and the college president.
The Bobcats play Trinity at 7 p.m., followed by the brief half-time ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony at approximately 7:30 p.m.
“Exercise supports the academic success of students and is important to the health and well-being of our college community,” Beard said.
Both exercise rooms, located in the Physical Fitness Center, aka "The Den," are equipped with up-to-date equipment and large-screen monitors.
Admission is free to all PHSC athletic events. For more details about PHSC's athletic program, visit bobcats.phsc.edu.
16-screen theater reopening in Wesley Chapel
WESLEY CHAPEL — B&B Theatres will be operating the 16-screen theater at 6333 Wesley Grove Boulevard in Wesley Chapel, according to a press release. The company said it plans to bring enhanced amenities to the property following reopening later this year.
The theater, which underwent dramatic remodeling and renovation efforts last year, represents the company’s fifth operation in Florida and will reopen as B&B Theatres The Grove 16 at Wesley Chapel.
There will be millions of dollars in upgrades, including replacing the seating in the downstairs theaters to reclining chairs. Visit bbtheatres.com to learn about B&B’s family-owned and operated approach to the magic of the movies.
Garden club to hold plant sale
NEW PORT RICHEY — The New Port Richey Garden Club will hold its annual fall plant sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22 and 23, at 9810 Gary St. in Hudson.
There will be great plants at great prices, including a variety of perennials such as ginger, plumeria, begonias, firespike, kalanchoe, ornamental plants and more.
There is no admission fee.
Prescribed burns planned
The Southwest Florida Water Management District said in a press release that setting prescribed fires in controlled settings can reduce the risk of wildfires burning out of control, as many Floridians witnessed during the state’s wildfire emergency in 2017.
That’s why the district will be conducting prescribed burns from October through December at Cypress Creek Preserve, Conner Preserve, Starkey Wilderness Preserve, Upper Hillsborough Preserve, and Weeki Wachee Preserve.
Some major benefits of prescribed fire include reducing overgrown plants, which decreases the risk of catastrophic wildfires; promoting the growth of new, diverse plants; maintaining the character and condition of wildlife habitat; and maintaining access for public recreation.
The district conducts prescribed fires on approximately 30,000 acres each year.
Country music jam at St. Mark’s
Every Saturday at 1 p.m. is Margaree’s Country Music Jam at St. Mark’s Church Fellowship Hall, 7922 State Road 52, Hudson.
The type of music is country, bluegrass and gospel. Donation is $3; free for musicians.
All proceeds go to the church mission. Masks are optional.
For information, call 727-856-3344.
Questmont provides quick haul to Children’s Dream Fund
TAMPA — Questmont recently hosted a unique, by-invitation-only reception and raised $43,000 in 10 minutes for The Children’s Dream Fund.
The event featured a Broadway performance by Christine Daae from “Phantom of the Opera.”
The highlight was the musical finale from Dream Child Emma Harrison, who shared her moving story and performed on the violin.
“Helping these special children gives great perspective to every challenge I have ever had,” said Taylor Ranker, president of Questmont Strategic Wealth Advisors, who hosted the event with his wife and business partner, Sonya Ranker, at their home in Odessa.
The Children’s Dream Fund was founded in 1981 with the single purpose of fulfilling dreams for children ages 3-21 who have been diagnosed with a life-threatening illness, and who live in West Central Florida. Dreams are referred by doctors, nurses, child life and social workers, friends, families and other patients.
The goal is to raise $50,000 by the end of December. Additional donations can be made at https://childrensdreamfund.org/donate-now/.
