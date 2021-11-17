‘Two Good Soles’ drive helps Pasco students
NEW PORT RICHEY — The sixth annual “Two Good Soles” shoes and socks drive had Pasco County’s government and constitutional offices working together to collect nearly 7,000 pairs of shoes and socks for children in Pasco County Schools.
All the donations were turned over to be distributed to students during a collection ceremony Oct. 27 at Wendell Krinn Technical High School in New Port Richey.
This year’s drive netted more than 2,996 pairs of shoes and 3,947 pairs of socks.
Since 2016, the “Two Good Soles” drive has collected 12,310 pairs of shoes and 34,457 pairs of socks. Social workers give the items to Pasco students.
Medical centers get ‘A’ safety grades
Medical Center of Trinity and Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point received a “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades for fall 2021. This national distinction recognizes the hospitals’ achievements in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital.
“The mutual focus on safe patient care between our medical staff and caregivers drives this performance in excellence,” said Tripp Owings, chief executive at Medical Center of Trinity. “We are proud to provide high quality healthcare to our community.”
“Patient safety is our top priority when providing care to our community. Receiving the ‘A’ grade validates our commitment to safety,” said Gina Temple, chief executive of Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point. “I’m extremely proud of our caregivers and the work they do every day to provide safe, high-quality care to our community.”
The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns A-F grades to general hospitals across the country based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
County to host job fair Nov. 19
LAND O’ LAKES — Pasco’s Human Resources Department is hosting a job fair from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, at the Pasco County Utilities Building in Land O’ Lakes, 19420 Central Blvd. Hiring managers will conduct on-the-spot interviews, so dress to impress, and bring copies of your resume.
Some of the departments with opportunities available now include GoPasco (bus drivers), emergency services (911 call takers), utilities customer service, utilities operations, facilities, parks, engineering, public works, libraries, and building construction services.
To learn more about Pasco County Government and how you can make a difference, visit MyPasco.net.
Trinity behavioral health program lauded
NAMI Pasco, an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, honored Medical Center of Trinity’s Behavioral Health Program as a 2021 Heroes of Hope Award winner.
Now in its second year, this awards program honors those in the community who have gone above and beyond to help community members get the care and support that they need for their or a loved one’s mental health in 12 different categories.
“I couldn’t be prouder of our team of caregivers and the strong programs and therapy they provide to our patients,” said Kevin Sullivan, director of Behavioral Health Services. “Their compassion and expertise working with the mental health community make a difference.”
Water management district awards grants
The Southwest Florida Water Management District awarded $105,000 in grants to 48 educators as part of the Splash! school grant program. The program provides up to $3,000 per school to enhance student knowledge of freshwater resources in grades K-12.
Splash! grants encourage hands-on student learning through STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) activities as well as engagement of the greater school community through awareness campaigns. Each school district allocates a portion of their annual youth education funding provided by the district to support the Splash! grants in their county.
The district awarded grants to the following schools/teachers in Pasco County:
• Bayonet Point Middle School — Rowenna Collins
• Hudson Academy — Shamsher Lamba
• James M. Marlowe Elementary School — Michelle Wainwright
• Quail Hollow Elementary School — Lora Darby
• Richey Elementary School — Angela Taylor and Shaun Burr
• Sunlake High School — Gail Charpin
Grants are available for freshwater resources field studies, water-conserving garden projects, community or school awareness campaigns and on-site workshops. For more information, visit the district’s website at WaterMatters.org/SchoolGrants.
Port Richey woman wins $1 million in Powerball
Martha Daprile, 47, of Port Richey claimed a $1 million prize at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office from the Powerball drawing held Sept. 22, according to a press release from the Florida Lottery. The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Powerball number.
Daprile purchased her winning ticket from Walmart Market, 8745 Little Road, New Port Richey. The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.