DAR chapter celebrates Constitution Week
New Port Richey Mayor Rob Marlowe presents Lisa Algiere, Daughters of the American Revolution Pithlachascotee Chapter secretary, with a proclamation endorsing Constitution Week recently at City Hall. In 1955, Congress set aside Sept. 17-23 annually for the observation of Constitution Week, which commemorates the formation and signing of the document on Sept. 17, 1787. If anyone has a Revolutionary War ancestor and wants to find out what to do next, call 727-239-7576.
County raising utilities rates
Utilities customers will be paying for more service starting Oct. 1, the county said in a press release. Monthly water, wastewater and reclaimed water bills for an average residential customer using 6,000 gallons of water will increase from $79 to $81.30, a difference of $2.30.
The county said residential reclaimed water customers will also see small increases in the reclaimed water base charge and the backflow prevention device fee, along with a new tiered rate for reclaimed water use in excess of 10,000 gallons. The base charge will be $11 for the first 10,000 gallons, and $1.10 for every additional 1,000 gallons. The backflow prevention device fee will be $5.99.
A full list of new rates and fees is available online at bit.ly/pcurates. Visit PascoCountyUtilities.com for more information about Pasco County Utilities services.
Gardening 365 Festival & Plant Sale set for Oct. 2
SAN ANTONIO —The UF/IFAS Pasco County Cooperative Extension Service will hold its fifth annual Pasco Master Gardener Volunteers Gardening 365 Festival & Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2. The free event includes a large selection of plants, seminars, educational resources and Florida Friendly gardening information.
The event will take place at San Antonio City Park, 12200 Main St., in San Antonio.
The event includes a variety of sessions:
• 9 a.m. — Building a Raised Garden
• 10 a.m. — Right Plant, New Plants
• 11 a.m. — Vegetable Gardening
• Noon — Watering Efficiently
• 1 p.m. — Container Gardening
Only certified service animals are allowed, and masks are highly recommended. For more information, visit bit.ly/3tAkuTl.
Knights of Columbus donate to Pack-A-Sack
NEW PORT RICHEY — Members of Our Lady Queen of Peace Knights of Columbus Council 11680 assisted in the weekly Pack-A-Sack efforts of the parish’s St. Vincent DePaul Society to prepare 150 weekend food bags for 150 local elementary school food-deprived children.
At the completion of the packing event, the Knights donated $1,000 to the St. Vincent DePaul Society to continue supporting the Pack-A-Sack food program.
Native plant sale to be held Oct. 16
The Nature Coast Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society is having a native plant sale on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Land O' Lakes Heritage Park, 5401 Land O' Lakes Blvd/U.S. 41, Land O’ Lakes.
There will be:
• A large selection of quality nursery grown plants
• Free literature for pickup and books for sale
• Members on site to answer questions
• Plant profile for each plant purchased
• Carts available for plant transportation
Visit the website at www.pasconativeplants.org.
Pearson-Adams reappointed to PHSC board
Marilyn Pearson-Adams has been reappointed to Pasco-Hernando State College’s District Board of Trustees.
Pearson-Adams, of Brooksville, is the president and owner of Century 21 Alliance Realty of Spring Hill. She is the current chair of the PHSC board, chair of the Florida Realtors’ Legislative Think Tank and a past chair of the Greater Hernando County Chamber of Commerce. She was inducted into the National Association of Realtors Hall of Fame in 2020.
She was reappointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
“One of the greatest opportunities of my lifetime has been to serve as a trustee for PHSC,” she said. “I am truly grateful for the honor of being reappointed and would like to thank Governor DeSantis for allowing me to remain in service as a trustee for the incredible institution of Pasco-Hernando State College.”
Dentists of Mitchell Ranch announces grand opening
TRINITY — Dentists of Mitchell Ranch, a Smile Generation-trusted dental practice, is now accepting adult and pediatric patients, according to a press release. With clinical leadership from Dr. Tina Jose, DMD, the practice provides patients modern dentistry with advanced, proven technology.
“I am passionate about providing comprehensive, high-quality healthcare. Your comfort is my priority and I strive to make every visit a pleasant one,” said Jose. “My goal is for you to leave our office with a happier, healthier smile.”
Dentists of Mitchell Ranch is located at 3112 Little Road in Trinity, at the corner of State Road 54 and Little Road, next to Publix Super Market in the Mitchell Ranch Plaza. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.dentistsofmitchellranch.com or call 727-475-4852.
Florida Breast Cancer Foundation is featured charity of the month
During October, the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation will be the featured charitable giving organization at the Pasco County Tax Collector’s Office. The Florida Breast Cancer Foundation’s main objectives are to advocate on behalf of patients, educate the public on all aspects of breast cancer and to provide funds for research seeking new treatments and ultimately a cure for breast cancer.
For the eighth year in a row the Pasco County Tax Collector’s Office has teamed up with the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation to raise money and heighten awareness of this disease and the treatments options available.
“We are proud to once again team up with the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation to help shine a spotlight on the needs of breast cancer patients and their families,” Tax Collector Mike Fasano said.
