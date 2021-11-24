County offices to close for Thanksgiving
Pasco Board of County Commissioners offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26, in observance of Thanksgiving. The offices will reopen Monday, Nov. 29.
The Pasco County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources’ Offices, recreation complexes and community centers will be closed on those days. The parks and beaches will stay open to the public from dawn to dusk. All Pasco County libraries also will be closed on those days and will resume regular business hours Saturday, Nov. 27.
The Pasco County Resource Recovery Facility, West Pasco Class III, and the East Pasco Transfer Station will be closed to the public and Pasco County licensed commercial haulers on Thursday, Nov. 25. They also will also be closed to the public Friday, Nov. 26, but they will be open to Pasco County licensed commercial haulers. Regular business hours will resume Saturday, Nov. 27.
GoPasco County Public Transportation will be closed and bus services will not run on Thursday, Nov. 25. GoPasco will be open Friday, Nov. 26, and will be providing service on all fixed routes and paratransit. GoPasco administrative offices will be closed to walk-in customers Friday, Nov. 26; however, phone lines will be open.
Pasco Extension offers hybrid Junior Master Gardener series
DADE CITY — Join UF/IFAS Pasco County Cooperative Extension for its hybrid Junior Master Gardener Youth Education Series starting Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon. The series for 8- to 12-year-olds includes a virtual session scheduled one Saturday a month from January through May. A final in-person session and induction ceremony will take place in June.
Preregistration and pre-payment is required for sessions and activity kits at bit.ly/3wF85iA.You can pick up activity kits at the Extension Office in Dade City from Jan. 3 to 7.
Pasco woman wins $1 million scratch-off prize
Janet Scheck of Port Richey was “Struck By Luck” when she claimed a $1 million top prize in the scratch-off game. She took her winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $880,000.
She bought her winning ticket from Stop N Pic Discount Beverage, 8507 Regency Park Blvd., Port Richey. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
The game gives players the chance to win prizes of up to $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.36.
Stempien to lead Pasco Democrats
Jessica Stempien was elected chair of the Pasco County Democratic Executive Committee at its Nov. 8 election. Held via Zoom, more than 50 members voted for her. She joins Ron Kreger (vice-chair), Doris Carroll (treasurer) and Marilyn Holleran (secretary) as officers of the group.
The majority of the meeting included a discussion on how Pasco Democrats could begin to tackle registering voters in Pasco County, where the Republicans hold a significant edge. Stempien noted that she has set up various committees to meet that challenge “head on,” in her words.
Stempien is a lifelong resident of Pasco County and works for the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services in the Office of Agricultural Water Policy. She has a part-time facilitation business that works with groups interested in organizing positive action and procedures. She is married with one son and lives in the Lutz area.
DAR marks Native American Indian Heritage month
The Pithlochaskotee Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated Native American Indian Heritage in November by obtaining a New Port Richey City Proclamation issued by Mayor Rob Marlowe. There also is a display case at City Hall with Indian artifacts for viewing. The November meeting program, given by Mary Betts, chairman of the Indian Committee, was on the Code Talkers.
The current display features items such as a hand drum, flute, beaded moccasins, decorative beads, flint knife, books and more. This commemorative month provides a platform to share their culture, traditions, music, craft, dance and contributions throughout the country.
Heritage Springs quilters meet on Nov. 10
The Heritage Springs Charity Quilters met on Nov. 10 in the Arts & Crafts Room with 15 quilters present. Maureen Adamson, RN, of St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital at Countryside Mease Hospital spoke about the different ways quilts are being used at the hospital and presented us with a Certificate of Appreciation for all the quilts we have given them since 2012.
The 23 Christmas quilts turned in were given to Adamson for children who are in the hospital on Christmas or where needed the most. This year, the group has donated 190 quilts with a grand total of 1,756 quilts donated since fall 2008.
The next meeting will be Jan. 12. To join, contact Merna Allen at mernaallen@gmail.com or 727-815-7802.
Odessa Chipotle opens with drive-thru lane
ODESSA — Chipotle Mexican Grill opened a new Odessa restaurant Nov. 18 with a Chipotlane. This is the first Chipotle in Odessa with the drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.
It is at 16118 Preserve Marketplace Blvd., Odessa, and its hours are 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Chipotle is hiring at the Odessa location and across the U.S. There are on average 25 jobs per location, with competitive benefits, including a crew bonus with the opportunity to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year, a debt-free college degree program and English as a second language, and access to mental health care for employees and their families.
Find more information at chipotle.com/careers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.