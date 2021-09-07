Comedy club opens Wesley Chapel location
WESLEY CHAPEL — Side Splitters Comedy Club has opened a new location inside the Grove Theater, Bistro & Entertainment at the Grove at Wesley Chapel.
Theater 7 will host comedy shows from the best nationally touring headliners and local talent. The new club location has its own full bar while embracing the movie theater spirit, featuring stadium style seats.
“We are very excited for the Wesley Chapel community to experience Side Splitters Comedy Club in a completely reimagined way,” said Mark Gold, landlord, developer and partner in Mishorim Gold Properties. “This space is unique as it provides an intimate venue for the performers and audience.”
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.sidesplitterscomedy.com/locations/the-grove-at-wesley-chapel/.
Sertoma Family Fun Day postponed
For the safety of the community, Sertoma has announced in a press release that it is postponing Family Fun Day to Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Tickets already purchased will be honored.
For more information, see the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Sertoma-Family-Fun-Day-105117511855977.
Knights of Columbus to hold blood drive
NEW PORT RICHEY — Our Lady Queen of Peace, Knights of Columbus Council 11680, will host the Big Red Bus on Sunday, Sept. 19, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 5340 High St., New Port Richey.
No appointment is necessary. All donors are welcome and needed. The next scheduled opportunity to give blood will be in November. For more information, call Gerard Evans at 727-247-9790.
Free community garden plots offered
The UF/IFAS Pasco County Extension Community Garden Program is now leasing free garden plots to Pasco residents, according to a press release.
“Pasco Extension pairs applicants with an appropriate community garden location in Dade City, Land O’ Lakes, San Antonio, Zephyrhills or Shady Hills,” the release states. “A new Wesley Chapel location will open soon to serve neighbors in that area.”
You can use a community garden plot to:
• Grow and harvest your own food
• Work with compost
• Gain gardening experience in classes/seminars offered on site
• Learn from experts
Plots are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information or to lease a plot, contact the UF/IFAS Pasco Extension Community Gardens Program:
East Side Community Gardens: 352-521-1255, kchristmas@MyPasco.net.
West Side Community Gardens: 813-996-2411, ext. 2458, ccarreiro@MyPasco.net.
