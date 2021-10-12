Chair-ity Festival at SunWest Park to benefit CARES
HUDSON — The fourth annual CARES Beach Chair-ity Festival and Auction will be held on Oct. 16 and 17 at SunWest Park in Hudson. The event is offering vendors, crafts, drafts and a full schedule of family entertainment.
Attendees can enjoy festival activities while relaxing and playing at the SunWest Park recreational waterfront facility that offers a spring-fed, 70-acre lake, wakeboard cable, Aqua ark, and white sandy beaches. Proceeds benefit CARES, helping seniors, caregivers, and families in Pasco County. Admission is free, and parking is $5.
More information can be found at www.CARESFL.org/chair, and for vendor and sponsorship opportunities, contact Melissa Mathe at 727-862-9291 ext. 2046.
Starkey appointed FAC committee chair
The Florida Association of Counties recently appointed Pasco County Commissioner Kathryn Starkey to chair of the Federal Policy Committee for the 2021-22 fiscal year, according to a press release.
“It is my honor to serve another term as chair of the Federal Policy Committee,” Starkey said. “The Florida Association of Counties does an excellent job of uniting local voices across the state to develop a federal advocacy program to share with national leaders and lawmakers.”
The committee chair assists FAC in leading the development process of policies that will guide the formation of FAC’s agenda for the 2022 legislative session. The FAC addresses similar policy issues encountered at the state level but initiated at the federal level.
Starkey has continued her involvement in FAC since she was elected as Pasco County District 3 commissioner in 2012. She served as chair of the FAC Federal Policy Committee in the 2021 legislative session and is the District 20 representative to the FAC board of directors.
Video displays amenities at recreation complex
A video on the county’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Nextdoor pages shows off the amenities at the new Wesley Chapel District Park Recreation Complex.
Amenities include a gymnasium and recreation facility at the 144-acre park in Wesley Chapel. Pasco County leaders, employees and friends officially opened the complex with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 30.
See it on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PascoCounty/videos/4496704623721949/
See it on Twitter at https://twitter.com/PascoCountyPIO/status/1445751042537181192
See it on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/tv/CUsLLBAjtAJ/?utm_medium=copy_link
See it on Nextdoor at https://nextdoor.com/agency-detail/fl/new-port-richey/pasco-county-government/?i=jgfgknjtsqmxzdynbwts.
Hintson named secretary/treasurer of Pasco EDC board
TAMPA —Michele Leo Hintson has been named secretary and treasurer of the Pasco Economic Development Council board of directors. She has been a board member since 2017 and served as vice chair of the growth task force from 2015 to 2016.
She is a partner in the Shumaker law firm, which has been an investor in the Pasco EDC since 2015. The EDC is the lead economic development organization dedicated to the overall growth and prosperity of Pasco County through the development of a sustainable and diversified economy.
“Engagement is a really important part of what we do, and Michele has been a very active board member throughout her tenure with the Pasco EDC,” said Pasco EDC President and Chief Executive Bill Cronin. “She brings passion and commitment to her role and we are excited to have her join the executive committee and continue to support our mission.”
Classes on the Torah start Oct. 25
"Torah Law or Grace?" by Rabbi Ralph Messer will be offered starting at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25 at Simchat Torah Beit Midrash Bible College, Hudson Campus, 12029 Majestic Blvd., Hudson.
The class looks back into the rich, Hebraic foundations of the Christian faith. From that vantage point comes a proper understanding of the Torah (God's teaching and instruction), the proper contextual history of Judaism and the early Church, and the changes that estranged early Christianity from its Hebrew heritage.
For class details and registration, contact the facilitator at JSullivan12029@gmail.com.
