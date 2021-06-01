Sex offender in hiding for 21 years arrested in Hernando
SPRING HILL — A sex offender who had been on the run from California authorities for 21 years has been arrested in Spring Hill.
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said it received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a sex offender was possibly living at a home in Hernando. Major Case detectives opened an investigation and determined that the individual, David Swenson, 53, was in fact an absconded sex offender from California. An HCSO report did not provide information about the circumstances of the original case, but the Associated Press reported that California’s sex offender registry shows Swenson was convicted of forcible rape in Santa Clara County in 1989 and was released from prison in 1993.
Swenson had active warrants for his arrest for failing to register as a sex offender in California in 2000. Detectives learned he was using the name of Kevin Crowley and was living with his wife at 12741 Linden Drive in Spring Hill.
Detectives responded to the residence on May 25 and made contact with Swenson’s wife. She confirmed that Swenson did live there but was riding his bicycle in the neighborhood. An HCSO aviation unit spotted Swenson walking on the bike trail near Anderson Snow Park. Swenson confirmed his actual identity and was taken into custody.
The Sheriff’s Office said deputies had contact with Swenson one time in 2009, when they responded to the Linden Drive residence for service call and found Swenson hiding in an attic/crawl space. He provided the false name of Crowley during the encounter. Swenson was issued a notice to appear in court under the false name, but the case was abandoned by the court system due to a pretrial diversion.
According to a report, Swenson stated he had been on the run for 21 years and living in Spring Hill the entire time. He stated he wanted to end his time on the run and reportedly admitting to absconding from California.
Swenson was charged with failure to register as a sex offender and was held without bond.
‘Safe Surrender’ event processes 8 with warrants
SPRING HILL — Eight people with nonviolent misdemeanor warrants took advantage of a program to have their cases reviewed and potentially resolved without being placed under arrest during what the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office dubbed “Operation Safe Surrender.”
The operation took place May 21 in a small “courtroom” inside the Spring Hill location of the county clerk and comptroller’s office. Bailiffs conducted safety checks on each participant, and each individual was able to discuss their charges with one of the two judges present. Also on hand were representatives from the Sheriff’s Office, Clerk’s Office, State Attorney’s office, and Public Defender’s Office.
All participants were able to settle their charges or were given court dates to avoid arrest. One individual had a warrant from another county, which Hernando officials could not address. Operation Safe Surrender is not an amnesty program, but does offer favorable consideration from the court.
Case resolutions included:
• A one-day jail sentence with credit for time served and a $550 fine with payment plan on a trespass warrant.
• A court date on a DUI/first offense and open container warrant.
• Probation on a warrant for driving with a suspended or revoked license and no registration.
• Probation on a warrant for driving without a license.
• A fine of $455 for a warrant for driving without a license and a fine of $23 for a second warrant of unlawful speed.
• A fine of $550 on a warrant for making a false official statement.
• A court date for a second offense of driving with a suspended or revoked license.
An eighth person arrived late and was instructed to meet with a judge in her regular courtroom. The disposition was unavailable.
Operation Safe Surrender was introduced in Cleveland in 2005 after an officer was killed in the line of duty serving a warrant. Since its inception, more than 35,000 individuals across the country have surrendered voluntarily.
Gambling, drug charges stem from raid
Two employees of a Spring Hill business were arrested May 21 on gambling charges and a third person faces drug charges after Hernando County Sheriff’s Office vice and narcotics units raided a game room they determined was an illegal gambling house.
Detectives said more than a dozen patrons at Sweeps, 3069 Anderson Snow Road, were observed actively gambling at the business. A report said detectives also noted narcotics activity in and around the business.
Employees Thomas Deruedas, 22, and Johnny Mendez, 24, were each charged with keeping a gambling house and possession of a slot machine. They were transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where their bonds were set at $2,000 each.
A patron, Charles Townsend, 52, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, introduction of contraband into a detention center and possession of paraphernalia. His bond was set at $6,000.
Hernando Sheriff’s deputies explained to the patrons that they, too, can be charged with a crime for participating in gambling rooms. They were issued warnings and released.
During the execution of the search warrant around 12:11 a.m., detectives seized $19,187 in cash and various gambling machines.
The Sheriff’s Office said that while these types of establishments are considered enjoyment by some citizens, they also attract a criminal element.
The Sheriff’s Office has been working for months to educate the owners and operators of these establishments to work within Florida statutes. Businesses operating illegally were provided a cease-and-desist letter allowing owners to adjust their operations, and several establishments have changed their practices or shut down completely.
