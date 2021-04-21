BROOKSVILLE — Weeki Wachee High School Principal Troy LaBarbara is leaving his position to serve as director of exceptional student education for the district, with current D.S. Parrott Middle School Principal Ed LaRose stepping in as principal at Weeki Wachee.
District Superintendent John Stratton announced the changes effective July 1.
LaBarbara started with the district as a school administrator in 2009, first at Central High School and then at Weeki Wachee in 2011. Before joining the Hernando district, LaBarbara was a teacher of students with learning disabilities and a transition specialist in middle and high school for the Hillsborough and Pasco districts.
He earned degrees from Florida State University in specific learning disabilities, varying exceptionalities, emotional handicaps and early childhood education. He graduated from F.W. Springstead High School.
LaRose began his career in education in 2005 as a math teacher at Nature Coast Technical High. He attended local schools before graduating from Central High.
With his tenure at Weeki Wachee, LaRose’s resume now includes experiences in learning, coaching and leadership at all five Hernando high schools.
“When I asked Troy and Ed to take on these new roles, I was confident in my decision,” Stratton said. “I knew they both worked hard, they were skilled with student achievement data and they were all-in for their students. Both leaders view their work in education as service to their home community and both lead with a spirit of unity.”
Mease executive named to PHSC board
NEW PORT RICHEY — Rebecca Schulkowski, director of operations for Mease Dunedin Hospital and Mease Countryside Hospital, has been appointed to the District Board of Trustees for Pasco-Hernando State College.
Schulkowsi is also leading construction of BayCare’s new 318,000-square-foot hospital in Wesley Chapel.
“I am honored by the governor’s appointment, and excited to join the PHSC District Board of Trustees,” said Schulkowski. “I am committed to serving the PHSC community and look forward to contributing to the mission of the college.”
Schulkowski’s tenure on the board began on March 26. She succeeds Al Hernandez, who served since March 2017.
“Dr. Schulkowski brings over 20 years of administrative and clinical experience to the DBOT,” said Timothy Beard, PHSC president. “We look forward to her leadership and guidance.”
The appointment by Gov. Ron DeSantis is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.
For additional information about Pasco-Hernando State College visit phsc.edu, or call 1-855-NOW-PHSC.
Church to host dementia workshop
BROOKSVILLE — The Stable Faith Cowboy Church, 12077 Broad St. in Brooksville, will host an ABC of Dementia workshop from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021. The workshop is free and open to the public.
Conducted by Debbie Selsavage, president of Coping with Dementia LLC, the workshop will define Alzheimer’s and dementia, explain how dementia affects individuals, discuss ways to interpret dementia behaviors for better communication, and show how compassion and the proper use of voice, approach, and appropriate touch can result in more effective and less stressful caregiving.
Because seating will be limited, reservations are requested. Masks are recommended and social distancing will be practiced for the benefit of all attendees.
To make reservations to attend, call 352-422-3663 or e-mail deb@coping.today.
Healing center addresses women’s health
SPRING HILL — WellCome OM Integral Healing & Education Center will present Women’s Health with Dr. Maria Scunziano-Singh on Thursday, May 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the AuratoriOM at 4242 Lake in the Woods Drive, Spring Hill.
Scunziano-Singh will discuss “Hormones out of balance – time to rebalance.”
She draws from traditional healing methods, principles, and practices. She is a naturopathic medical physician in Hernando County who focuses on holistic, proactive prevention, and comprehensive diagnosis and treatment.
Scunziano-Singh is board certified in internal medicine with a medical degree from New York Medical College. She also holds a diploma from Clayton College of Natural Health and practices as a naturopathic medical doctor. She completed her residency training at the prestigious Mt. Sinai School of Medicine in New York City. During her education she received the Joan M. Liman, M.D. Award for Allied health professionals entering the field of medicine and the Enrico Fermi Scholarship/Certificate of Merit.
For more information and to register for lectures, go to www.WellComeOMCenter.com or call 352-600-4242.
Free landscaping classes offered
The Hernando County Florida-Friendly Landscaping Program offers classes and workshops year-round to help residents learn how to save time, money and water when maintaining their lawns and gardens. Residents are invited to participate in free, online learning through virtual interactive classes for the month of April. These virtual classes will be presented by Florida-Friendly Landscaping Coordinator Lilly Browning.
Videos will be available on the Florida-Friendly Landscaping Facebook and the Hernando County Government YouTube Channel after the class has been recorded.
The class schedule is:
• Rotted, Recycled and Resurrected Series Part Three — Beetles and Other Clean-Up Crews
Tuesday, April 27 at 10 a.m. Dr. William Lester will introduce us to those behind-the-scenes workers in our landscape who keep things neat and tidy and recycle waste in an environmentally friendly way.
Join Zoom Meeting: https://hernandoclerk.zoom.us/j/99907348114.
Meeting ID: 999 0734 8114
Passcode: 756441
Live Oak Theatre to host Improv Night
BROOKSVILLE — Live Oak Theatre will host its next Improv Night on Friday, April 23, 7:30 p.m., at the Carol & Frank Morsani Center for the Arts, 21030 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. Seats are $10 per person in advance and $15 at the door. Concessions will be available for purchase before the show and during intermission. Seating capacity has been enhanced.
The evening will feature family-friendly unpredictability, laughter, and joy as the Live Oak Conservatory’s Improv Troupe takes the stage to create a show that no one has seen before, nor will ever see again. All games, all skits, all of the actors’ choices will be inspired by audience members.
Improv, short for improvisation, is the activity of making or doing something not planned beforehand, using whatever can be found. Improvisation in the performing arts is a very spontaneous performance without specific or scripted preparation.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.LiveOakTheatre.org, call 352-593-0027 or email LiveOakBoxOffice@gmail.com.
Orchestra needs instruments
The Hernando Youth Orchestra needs instruments. Those who have unneeded musical instruments are encouraged to donate them to the orchestra.
Instruments are offered to young musicians who can’t afford to buy or replace an instrument. Call 352-600-9555 for more information or to donate an instrument. The orchestra will pick up your donation and provide a tax-deductible receipt.
The Hernando Youth Orchestra is a 501(c)(3) organization and all donations are tax deductible.
For more information visit www.HernandoYouthOrchestra.org.
Camping equipment donations sought
The Nature Coast Community Services Foundation needs tents, tarpaulins, and camping equipment for citizens without homes. The group is also collecting bicycles and bike parts to be reconditioned and given to people who need them.
Anyone who has an RV they have been unable to sell is asked to consider donating; donors can take the value as a tax deduction.
The Nature Coast Community Services Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization and all donations are tax deductible. For more information or to schedule a pickup, call 352-600-9555.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.