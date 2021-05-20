Pine Island Park to go cashless for parking fee collection
SPRING HILL — The Hernando County Parks and Recreation Department announced that Pine Island Park, 10840 Pine Island Drive in Spring Hill, will go cashless for parking fee collection beginning June 1. Visitors will be able to pay the $5 parking fee at the gatehouse with credit or debit cards only.
Annual passes, a great option for local residents, are available for a one-time cost of $50 and can be purchased at the Hernando County Parks and Recreation Department Office at 16161 Flight Path Drive in Brooksville.
Contact the Hernando County Parks and Recreation Department at 352-754-4031 for more information.
County sets Operation Safe Surrender event
SPRING HILL — Sheriff Al Nienhuis has announced that another Operation Safe Surrender event will be held this month in Hernando County.
Operation Safe Surrender was introduced in Cleveland, Ohio, in 2005 with the hope that fewer law enforcement officers would be hurt or killed in the line of duty.
The program allows individuals with non-violent misdemeanor warrants a chance to have their warrant reviewed, and potentially resolved, instead of them being arrested. It is not an amnesty program, but participants will be offered favorable consideration from the court.
Since the inception of Operation Safe Surrender, more than 35,000 individuals have surrendered voluntarily throughout the United States.
Several law enforcement agencies around Florida have participated in similar events and have had success saving time, money, resources, and embarrassment.
Representatives from numerous agencies are working together on the event, including the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, Hernando County Court, the Hernando County State Attorney’s Office, the Public Defender’s Office, and Hernando County Clerk of Circuit Court.
There are currently over 680 misdemeanor warrants on file at the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals with warrants for non-violent offenses (retail theft, unlicensed animal, trespass, etc.), are encouraged to contact the Warrants Division at 352-797-3654 to determine if they qualify for the program.
Hernando County Operation Safe Surrender takes place Friday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hernando County Clerk’s Office Spring Hill location, 7405 Forest Oaks Boulevard. Participants are asked to bring a valid photo ID. No weapons or children are allowed. Fines and/or fees may be reduced and collected at the event.
Please direct all question to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division at 352-797-3654.
Friends of the Library seeking president, treasurer
The Friends of the Library of Hernando County is seeking a president and treasurer.
As part of the FOL, board members serve on a volunteer basis, can be elected to the FOL board for a period of time and are tasked with the duty of helping to direct the funds and policies of the organization. In general, the board has a role in advocating for the library and raising funds to help support the library and its mission.
Contact the Friends of the Library of Hernando County at 352-684-0660 or visit the Little Red Schoolhouse Bookstore at 1208 Kenlake Ave. in Brooksville.
The bookstore is open Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Orchestra needs instruments
The Hernando Youth Orchestra needs instruments. Those who have unneeded musical instruments are encouraged to donate them to the orchestra.
Instruments are offered to young musicians who can’t afford to buy or replace an instrument. Call 352-600-9555 for more information or to donate an instrument. The orchestra will pick up your donation and provide a tax-deductible receipt.
The Hernando Youth Orchestra is a 501(c)(3) organization and all donations are tax deductible.
For more information visit www.HernandoYouthOrchestra.org.
Camping equipment donations sought
The Nature Coast Community Services Foundation needs tents, tarpaulins, and camping equipment for citizens without homes. The group is also collecting bicycles and bike parts to be reconditioned and given to people who need them.
Anyone who has an RV they have been unable to sell is asked to consider donating; donors can take the value as a tax deduction.
The Nature Coast Community Services Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization and all donations are tax deductible. For more information or to schedule a pickup, call 352-600-9555.
