Increase in mosquito-borne disease activity detected
Brooksville — The Hernando County Mosquito Control department announced recently it has discovered an increase in mosquito-borne disease activity with three sentinel chickens testing positive for Eastern equine encephalitis.
The department will continue surveillance, prevention and control efforts throughout the county, according to a news release. However, residents and visitors are advised to avoid mosquito bites and take basic precautions to reduce their exposure. At this time, the county is not under a Mosquito-borne Illness Advisory.
Tips to avoid exposure include:
• Cover the skin or wear repellent
• Wear long pants, long sleeved shirts, shoes and socks
• Use Environmental Protection Agency approved repellent according to the label directions — effective active ingredients include DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone and IR3535. Look for these ingredients on the label
• Apply repellent to the face and children by spraying your hands first then transfer to the face, child’s skin or clothing. Do not spray on a child’s hands
• Be sure to check that the repellent is recommended for children. The CDC does not recommend oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol for children younger than 3 and does not recommend DEET products for children younger than 2 months old.
To report a mosquito issue in your area, contact the Hernando County Mosquito Control at 352-540-6552
PHSC president receives high marks on review
Pasco-Hernando State College president Timothy Beard earned near-perfect scores on his annual review by the college’s District Board of Trustees, according to a news release. Beard’s review was presented at the June DBOT meeting.
Trustees gave him an overall average score of 4.95 out of 5, noting his excellent communications with the Board, community stakeholders, as well as administrators on the college’s administrative leadership team. Chair Marilyn Pearson-Adams summarized the review comments in a letter to the trustees, noting that “Dr. Beard’s personal and professional demeanor have positively impacted his performance as president and consequently facilitated the college being one of the premier institutions in the Florida College System.” He exceeded performance standards in all areas of this evaluation.
“The relationships that we have helped developed with our internal and external College stakeholders over the past several years are paying dividends to the success we are currently experiencing at PHSC,” said Beard.
This review is consistent with last year’s review that showed Beard’s strong marks in all categories. Beard’s average scores were close to perfect in all five categories included in the evaluation. He earned a 4.86 for board relations; a 4.88 for community, state and national relations; a 5.0 on fiscal accountability; a 4.99 for leadership; and a 5.0 for accountability. The president’s overall average percentage score continues to increase each year with 96% in 2019, 98% in 2020 and 99% this year.
Beard is starting the second year of a three-year contract awarded last year by the college trustees.
