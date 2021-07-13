Patriotic pups sought for photo contest
Robyn Lindsey, owner of BluEgg Photography, is hosting a photography contest for the most patriotic pup in the greater Tampa Bay area. Proceeds will benefit K9 Partners for Patriots, a nonprofit that empowers military veterans to create a connection and train their own service dogs.
BluEgg Photography is offering pet mini-sessions on several dates in July in Wesley Chapel and Spring Hill. The photographer has also partnered with numerous other local businesses in the area to sponsor the event. Lindsey has a goal to raise over $5,000, just half of what it cost to put one dog and veteran partner through a full 24-week training program.
The “Patriotic Pup Contest” event is happening at K9 Partners for Patriots’ facility and Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming on select dates in July. Only 16 sessions are currently available, by appointment only. Call 727-560-7458 to inquire about availability. BluEgg Photography is at BluEggPhotography.com.
As a nonprofit organization, K9 Partners for Patriots relies solely on grants and donations to fund its 11,000-square-foot gymnasium-sized, climate-controlled facility, training for more than 50 veteran and dog teams a year, and support programs during and after the completion of the program.
Ridge Manor man killed in motorcycle crash
A 26-year-old Ridge Manor man was killed early on July 5 after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck at Ridge Manor Boulevard and Knollwood Drive.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcycle overtook and collided with the rear of the pickup truck, which was heading east on Ridge Manor Boulevard and slowing to turn left onto Knollwood Drive. The motorcyclist was ejected from his vehicle and suffered fatal injuries. It was not known if he was wearing a helmet.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 28-year-old Dade City man, suffered minor injuries, the Highway Patrol said.
Home damaged by fire on July 2
An overloaded electrical outlet on a covered patio extending from a house caused a fire late on July 2. One of the three adult occupants of the house called Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services to report the fire at 11:03 p.m.
The first engine arrived within five minutes to a house with heavy fire in the rear and flames venting through the roof above the patio. Firefighters brought the fire under control in 19 minutes.
The family is staying with relatives and declined assistance from the Red Cross.
Courthouse Live offers fun in Brooksville on July 16
Mark your calendar for 7 p.m. on Friday night, July 16, as Courthouse Live keeps the music playing in downtown Brooksville. Admission is free and the event takes place at the Hernando County Courthouse, 20 N. Main St., Brooksville.
Explore the Florida Mermaid Trail, visit the one-of-a-kind shops, patronize a downtown restaurant and you can even eat under the beautiful oaks at the picnic tables at the courthouse.
Scheduled entertainment and some sweet and savory treats to add to the local flair will be released each week. Visit the website at www.welovebvl.org to stay up to date on the latest happenings.
Got a band and want to play? You can apply at the website.
Bowling Challenge to raise money for Alzheimer’s Family Organization
Break out that old bowling ball and bowling shoes for the Alzheimer’s Family Organization’s 3rd Annual Bowling Challenge at noon on Saturday, July 17, at Strike City, 3544 Mariner Blvd., Spring Hill. Teams should begin arriving at 11 a.m. on July 17 for check-in and to grab bowling balls and shoes.
Alzheimer’s Family Organization is a non-profit that relies mostly on fundraising and donations to survive. It serves Hernando, Citrus, Pinellas, Hillsborough, Lake, Sumter, Marion and Pasco counties, providing needed support and educational free services to caregivers, both family and professional, that care for individuals with all forms of dementia. It has been in existence since September 1999 and barely survived the effects of the impact of the pandemic as it hurt fundraising efforts.
The organization is seeking contestants. There will be baskets for raffle drawings.
Teams can register at AlzheimersFamily.org/events or by phone at 352-616-0170.
Orchestra needs instruments
The Hernando Youth Orchestra needs instruments. Those who have unneeded musical instruments are encouraged to donate them to the orchestra.
Instruments are offered to young musicians who can’t afford to buy or replace an instrument. Call 352-600-9555 for more information or to donate an instrument. The orchestra will pick up your donation and provide a tax-deductible receipt.
The Hernando Youth Orchestra is a 501(c)(3) organization and all donations are tax deductible.
For more information visit www.HernandoYouthOrchestra.org.
Camping equipment donations sought
The Nature Coast Community Services Foundation needs tents, tarpaulins, and camping equipment for citizens without homes. The group is also collecting bicycles and bike parts to be reconditioned and given to people who need them.
Anyone who has an RV they have been unable to sell is asked to consider donating; donors can take the value as a tax deduction.
The Nature Coast Community Services Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization and all donations are tax deductible. For more information or to schedule a pickup, call 352-600-9555.
