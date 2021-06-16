Local senior named National Merit Scholar
Nature Coast Technical High School senior Zander Litwin has been named a National Merit Scholarship winner, earning a spot in the top 1% of high school students nationwide. He has also received a full scholarship to the University of Florida, where he will major in Computer Engineering.
Litwin is enrolled in the Technology Support Services program at Nature Coast and has been a member of the school's tech team for the past three years. The team is responsible for assisting students, teachers and administrators with technology-related issues. He is also CompTIA certified, a worldwide certification that boasts just a 30% pass rate, including among professionals.
Litwin was selected as a candidate for the National Merit Scholars based on his near-perfect PSAT scores taken during his junior year. From that list of more than 16,000 high school students, he made the cut to the less-than 100 students.
"Zander is the epitome of what a student-leader is," said Justen Early, Information Technology instructor at Nature Coast. "Contrasting his exceptional academic gains and his humble and generous personality sets the standard for adolescents in our program. We are blessed to have played a part in this young man's success and can't wait to see his accomplishments in the future."
Hunters Lake boat ramp closed due to low water levels
BROOKSVILLE — Hunters Lake boat ramp off Kenlake Avenue in Spring Hill has been temporarily closed because of low water levels, according to the Hernando County Department of Public Works.
The Waterways Division will continue to monitor water levels throughout the summer to determine when the water depth is suitable for boat traffic.
For more information, call 352-754-4060.
Openings available on various committees
BROOKSVILLE — The County Commission is accepting applications from those who wish to serve as a member on a county committees.
The following positions are currently vacant:
• Two consumer positions on the Board of Construction and Regulation
• Two positions on the Library Advisory Committee
All applicants must be residents and registered voters in Hernando County. These are voluntary, non-paid positions and may be designated as an alternate member position.
Applications are available at the County Administrator's Office at 15470 Flight Path Drive, Brooksville, by calling 352-754-4002 or by visiting www.HernandoCounty.us/Committees. Applications must be returned to the County Administrator's Office no later than 5 p.m. Friday, June 18.
Call 352-754-4002 for more information.
Parks and Recreation office to accept credit card and check only
BROOKSVILLE — Beginning July 5, the Hernando County Parks and Recreation Department will accept credit card and/or check payments only at its office location at 16161 Flight Path Drive in Brooksville.
Contact the Hernando County Parks and Recreation Department at 352-754-4027 for more information.
Orchestra needs instruments
The Hernando Youth Orchestra needs instruments. Those who have unneeded musical instruments are encouraged to donate them to the orchestra.
Instruments are offered to young musicians who can’t afford to buy or replace an instrument. Call 352-600-9555 for more information or to donate an instrument. The orchestra will pick up your donation and provide a tax-deductible receipt.
The Hernando Youth Orchestra is a 501(c)(3) organization and all donations are tax deductible.
For more information visit www.HernandoYouthOrchestra.org.
Camping equipment donations sought
The Nature Coast Community Services Foundation needs tents, tarpaulins, and camping equipment for citizens without homes. The group is also collecting bicycles and bike parts to be reconditioned and given to people who need them.
Anyone who has an RV they have been unable to sell is asked to consider donating; donors can take the value as a tax deduction.
The Nature Coast Community Services Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization and all donations are tax deductible. For more information or to schedule a pickup, call 352-600-9555.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.