Library gets automated materials handlers
The Hernando County Public Library began the use of automated materials handlers on May 3. The conversion was made possible through a CARES Act grant provided by the U.S. Department of Treasury.
The grant aims to support the public health response to the pandemic and lay the foundation for a strong and equitable economic recovery.
Automated materials handling refers to any automation that assists the staff to physically check-in, check-out and sort bins containing library material. The mechanical equipment used in the AMH systems includes check-in machines, sorters and conveyors.
Within the process, there are scanners to read the bar code or a reader to read the RFID tag, or both. Various belts,
pulleys, chutes, slides and laser beams are used to ensure bins do not overflow and to get each item oriented correctly and moved into the correct bin.
The AMH uses information it receives back from the library's computer software to sort each item according to a "sort plan."
Immediate check-in of materials returned and high-speed sorting makes sure the materials reach the next patron as fast as possible. AMH also minimizes the number of touches on materials. By implementing smart-book return and sorting solutions, human contact is minimized and hygiene is improved.
For locations, hours or other information, visit www.HernandoCountyLibrary.us or call 352-754-4043.
Stage West Playhouse set to present ‘Frost/Nixon’
SPRING HILL — Stage West Community Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd, Spring Hill, will present “Frost/Nixon” by Peter Morgan on Friday-Sunday, May 14-16.
Morgan’s 2006 play is based on a series of televised interviews of the same name that disgraced U.S. President Richard Nixon granted English broadcaster David Frost in 1977 about his administration, including his role in the Watergate scandal that ultimately led to his resignation.
Shows will be held Friday, May 14, from 7:30 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, May 15, 2 to 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, May 16, from 2 to 4:30 p.m.
Tickets are $15 each and are available at the box office Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and one hour before showtime.
Habitat management project to begin at preserve
BROOKSVILLE — The Hernando County Environmentally Sensitive Lands Program began conducting a habitat management project at Lake Townsen Preserve, 28011 Lake Lindsey Road in Brooksville, late last month.
The project will be a 100-acre forestry herbicide treatment within the current restoration area to selectively target encroaching mid-story woody vegetation. This will allow for an increase of beneficial herbaceous plants, including grasses and forbs.
The treatment will follow all best management practices, use EPA-approved product that will not require restrictions or closures of the equestrian trails, and promote better gopher tortoise habitat.
Contact the Hernando County Planning Department at (352) 754-4057 for more information on this habitat management project.
Pine Island Park to go cashless for parking fee collection
SPRING HILL — The Hernando County Parks and Recreation Department announced that Pine Island Park, 10840 Pine Island Drive in Spring Hill, will go cashless for parking fee collection beginning June 1. Visitors will be able to pay the $5 parking fee at the gatehouse with credit or debit cards only.
Annual passes, a great option for local residents, are available for a one-time cost of $50 and can be purchased at the Hernando County Parks and Recreation Department Office at 16161 Flight Path Drive in Brooksville.
Contact the Hernando County Parks and Recreation Department at 352-754-4031 for more information.
County sets Operation Safe Surrender event
SPRING HILL — Sheriff Al Nienhuis has announced that another Operation Safe Surrender event will be held this month in Hernando County.
Operation Safe Surrender was introduced in Cleveland, Ohio, in 2005 with the hope that fewer law enforcement officers would be hurt or killed in the line of duty.
The program allows individuals with non-violent misdemeanor warrants a chance to have their warrant reviewed, and potentially resolved, instead of them being arrested. It is not an amnesty program, but participants will be offered favorable consideration from the court.
Since the inception of Operation Safe Surrender, more than 35,000 individuals have surrendered voluntarily throughout the United States.
Several law enforcement agencies around Florida have participated in similar events and have had success saving time, money, resources, and embarrassment.
Representatives from numerous agencies are working together on the event, including the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, Hernando County Court, the Hernando County State Attorney’s Office, the Public Defender’s Office, and Hernando County Clerk of Circuit Court.
There are currently over 680 misdemeanor warrants on file at the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals with warrants for non-violent offenses (retail theft, unlicensed animal, trespass, etc.), are encouraged to contact the Warrants Division at 352-797-3654 to determine if they qualify for the program.
Hernando County Operation Safe Surrender takes place Friday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hernando County Clerk’s Office Spring Hill location, 7405 Forest Oaks Boulevard. Participants are asked to bring a valid photo ID. No weapons or children are allowed. Fines and/or fees may be reduced and collected at the event.
Please direct all question to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division at 352-797-3654.
Church to host dementia workshop
BROOKSVILLE — The Stable Faith Cowboy Church, 12077 Broad St. in Brooksville, will host an ABC of Dementia workshop from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on May 13. The workshop is free and open to the public.
Conducted by Debbie Selsavage, president of Coping with Dementia LLC, the workshop will define Alzheimer’s and dementia, explain how dementia affects individuals, discuss ways to interpret dementia behaviors for better communication, and show how compassion and the proper use of voice, approach, and appropriate touch can result in more effective and less stressful caregiving.
Because seating will be limited, reservations are requested. Masks are recommended and social distancing will be practiced for the benefit of all attendees. To make reservations to attend, call 352-422-3663 or e-mail deb@coping.today.
Healing center addresses women’s health
SPRING HILL — WellCome OM Integral Healing & Education Center will present Women’s Health with Dr. Maria Scunziano-Singh on Thursday, May 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the AuratoriOM at 4242 Lake in the Woods Drive, Spring Hill.
Scunziano-Singh will discuss “Hormones out of balance — time to rebalance.”
She draws from traditional healing methods, principles, and practices. She is a naturopathic medical physician in Hernando County who focuses on holistic, proactive prevention, and comprehensive diagnosis and treatment.
Scunziano-Singh is board certified in internal medicine with a medical degree from New York Medical College. She also holds a diploma from Clayton College of Natural Health and practices as a naturopathic medical doctor. She completed her residency training at the prestigious Mt. Sinai School of Medicine in New York City. During her education she received the Joan M. Liman, M.D. Award for allied health professionals entering the field of medicine and the Enrico Fermi Scholarship/Certificate of Merit. For more information and to register for lectures, go to www.WellComeOMCenter.com or call 352-600-4242.
Orchestra needs instruments
The Hernando Youth Orchestra needs instruments. Those who have unneeded musical instruments are encouraged to donate them to the orchestra.
Instruments are offered to young musicians who can’t afford to buy or replace an instrument. Call 352-600-9555 for more information or to donate an instrument. The orchestra will pick up your donation and provide a tax-deductible receipt.
The Hernando Youth Orchestra is a 501(c)(3) organization and all donations are tax deductible.
For more information visit www.HernandoYouthOrchestra.org.
Camping equipment donations sought
The Nature Coast Community Services Foundation needs tents, tarpaulins, and camping equipment for citizens without homes. The group is also collecting bicycles and bike parts to be reconditioned and given to people who need them.
Anyone who has an RV they have been unable to sell is asked to consider donating; donors can take the value as a tax deduction.
The Nature Coast Community Services Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization and all donations are tax deductible. For more information or to schedule a pickup, call 352-600-9555.
